Chemical Guys Launches HydroView as Latest Innovation in Advanced Ceramic Protection for Windows and Windshields

Utilizing Crystal Clear Clarity Technology, and engineered to bring the best of specialty glass cleaners and ceramic SiO2 protection into a one-step spray bottle, HydroView cleans and protects by providing a durable ceramic shield that causes water to rapidly bead and accelerate off glass, leaving a crystal clear, streak-free view. HydroView also repels dirt, grime and mud, reduces fogging and minimizes water tension, readying any driver for unpredictable, extreme weather conditions such as rain, fog, mist, cloudiness or thunderstorms that can make visibility difficult.

"HydroView provides an easy to use ceramic coating and cleaner in one, with results you can see instantly."

"We are excited to change the way you view the world through windows thanks to our new HydroView Ceramic Glass Coating Cleaner & Protectant," states Jennifer Olvera, Chemical Guys' Brand Director. "It is a great addition to the existing ceramic product lineup and is a product that customers across the globe have been requesting. HydroView provides an easy to use ceramic coating and cleaner in one, with results you can see instantly. Having glass that is clean and clear is extremely essential and with an easy application of HydroView, you can get amazing optical clarity along with the ceramic hydrophobic properties to shed contaminants, water, and help your glass remain cleaner longer."

HydroView is easy to apply and grants the user all the benefits of ceramic protection without the headache, or cost, of long, tedious and complex application. Simply spray, wipe and buff off for instant results that will also make cleaning glass easier next time, whether it's the car windshields, shower glass, office or home windows. Use it anywhere for clear, protected glass.

Available for purchase on March 24 at ChemicalGuys.com and Detail Garage locations nationwide, HydroView will retail for $22.99.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 70 locations over the last 5 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com.

SOURCE Chemical Guys

Related Links

http://www.chemicalguys.com

