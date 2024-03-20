Chemical Industry Faces Evolving PFAS Regulations: New Research Analyzes Implications and Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Regulations on the Chemical Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Changing regulatory landscapes significantly impact the chemical industry's evolution in technological advancement, product development, vertical integration, and consolidation activities.

In a recent report titled The Impact of Regulations on the Chemical Industry (PE52), it was found that one of the key areas of regulation is in PFAS. These regulations will likely bring significant developments to the chemical industry as the PFAS group of chemicals has been an indispensable component of products/materials.

This study assesses the status of PFAS regulations in several regions. It also highlights current/upcoming regulations imposed on some product segments. The research team focused on 8 product segments: coatings, industrial sealants, polymer processing aids, polymeric membranes, green hydrogen economy, battery materials, F-gases, and lubricants. The analysis explores coating formulations used in various end markets and details coatings used for barrier packaging applications for paper and board and coatings on textiles.

PFAS regulations will have varying impacts on each product segment. Thus, stakeholders' approaches to tackling PFAS regulations will also differ. The report covers the notable PFAS alternatives that will gain momentum because of these regulations in various markets and discusses how companies are replacing PFAS-based alternatives or developing PFAS-free products.

The analysis classifies these segments into products that will directly impact human health and the environment against those that will have an indirect effect to understand the implications of PFAS.

It also provides a view of segments where economically and commercially viable PFAS alternatives are available versus those without. In addition, the report categorizes the types of fluorochemicals and polymers used in various applications to understand their impact on human health and the environment.

Other important information includes:

The way for companies, industry groups, and regulatory bodies to approach PFAS regulations to achieve minimal impact on the environment without impacting the chemical industry's growth opportunities

Stakeholders' actions in tackling challenges arising from these regulations

Top PFAS alternatives across product segments

New opportunities/potential these regulations present for chemical market segments

New products/chemicals/materials/technologies that will gain momentum because of PFAS restrictions

Company coverage includes Nanoramic and Solenis.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Total Market

Scope of Analysis

Questions This Study Will Answer

PFAS Across Product Life Cycle

PFAS Family of Products

Overview of PFAS Family of Products

Overview of PFAS Family of Products: Fluoropolymers

Approaches to Eliminate PFAS from the Environment

PFAS Regulations in Europe

PFAS Regulations in the United States

Possible Implications of PFAS Regulations on Chemicals and Materials

Implications of PFAS Regulations on Various Product Segments

Product Segmentation Analysis

PFAS in Coatings

Barrier Packaging Coatings for Paper and Board

Alternatives to PFAS in Food Contact Barrier Packaging Applications

Case Study: Solenis

Companies to Watch in Coatings for Barrier Packaging

Textile Coatings

Summary: Potential PFAS Alternatives in Textile Coatings

Industrial Sealants

Polymer Processing Aids

Polymeric Membranes: WWWT

Polymeric Membranes: Green Hydrogen Economy

PFAS in Green Hydrogen Economy

Battery Materials

Case Study: Nanoramic

F-gas impact

Lubricants

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Strong Potential for Silicones as PFAS Substitutes

Growth Opportunity 2: Creating a Circular Economy for PFAS

Growth Opportunity 3: Alternate Technologies

Growth Opportunity 4: Bio-based/Renewable Materials

