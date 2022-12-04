Chemical logistics market to grow by 3.39% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Demand for chemical logistics will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical logistics market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chemical Logistics Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, CSX Corp., CT Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Dow Inc., DSV AS, Dupre Logistics, FedEx Corp., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., North West Carrying Company LLP, PSA International Pte Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Schneider National Inc., and Univar Solutions Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Service, end-user, and region

The chemical logistics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the chemical logistics market was valued at USD 200.12 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 107.54 billion. The chemical logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 53.66 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.65%, according to Technavio.

Chemical logistics market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Chemical logistics market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as M&A, to expand their geographical reach and increase market consolidation. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P – The company offers chemical logistics such as Agility Logistics Parks.

BASF SE - The company offers chemical logistics such as production logistics, warehousing, and shipping

BRENNTAG SE – The company offers chemical logistics for upstream fluid chemicals, midstream chemicals, specialty chemicals, and industrial chemicals

Chemical logistics market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Growth of the chemical industry

Increased use of multimodal transportation in chemical logistics

Growth in port infrastructure

Key challenges:

High cost of operations and capital required

Technical challenges related to warehouse and storage systems

Stringent regulations associated with chemical storage and warehousing

What are the key data covered in this chemical logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chemical logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the chemical logistics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the chemical logistics market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chemical logistics market vendors

Chemical Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 53.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, CSX Corp., CT Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Dow Inc., DSV AS, Dupre Logistics, FedEx Corp., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., North West Carrying Company LLP, PSA International Pte Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Schneider National Inc., and Univar Solutions Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

