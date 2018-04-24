Chemical Products Industries, Inc. (CPII), launches 2nd generation Hydrogen Sulfide and Mercaptan scavenger SULFURTRAP® EX

The unique manufacturing process and composition of SULFURTRAP EX gives the media high crush strength and high surface area, but also a pore structure that allows sulfur species to bond throughout the particle thus extending bed life beyond what is traditionally experienced with iron-based scavengers. Additional benefits include low and consistent pressure drop as well as easy bed disposal and replacement. SULFURTRAP EX is non-hazardous and environmentally safe.

SULFURTRAP EX is an ideal choice when Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) and Oxygen (O 2 ) are present. SULFURTRAP EX does not absorb CO 2 and will not form side reactions with CO 2 which can be problematic for triazine, amine, and hydroxide-based liquid scavenger systems. Unwanted absorption of CO 2 into these liquid-based scavenger systems leads to high chemical costs and consumption rates. Conversely, SULFURTRAP EX has the ability to reduce O 2 from gas streams which increases sulfur loading capacity and bed life.

Adam Stevens, Business Development Engineer at Chemical Products comments: "SULFURTRAP EX exceeds the highly successful, original SULFURTRAP in every way, from ease of use, to total cost of ownership. It offers substantial cost advantages and process uptime."

SULFURTRAP EX's performance was commercially proven throughout 2017 in large natural gas compressor station applications, gas processing plants and landfill gas plants. SULFURTRAP EX references, case studies and analytical data are available upon request.

