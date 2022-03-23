Chemical Seed Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 3.39 billion | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The increased use of herbicides is driving the global chemical seed treatment market growth. The shift in consumers' preferences toward fruits and green vegetables, propelled by the rising awareness regarding health and fitness, fuels the use of herbicides in agricultural applications. Thus, vendors are expanding their product portfolio by launching new variants of herbicides. In addition, many industry players are developing bio-based herbicides, a clean and expensive solution for weed control. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The challenging regulatory environment is hindering the global chemical seed treatment market growth. The application of modern methods and the use of certain pesticide products due to regulations by legislative and regulatory bodies limit the market. It can also lead to withdrawals of products from the market. In addition, the tax structure plays a significant role, and market players are required to keep tax authorities updated. Compliance with numerous regulatory laws and obligations is a major challenge for the vendors in the market.

Market Segmentation

The chemical seed treatment market has been segmented by type into insecticides, fungicide, and others. The insecticides segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The global chemical seed treatment market by insecticides is projected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growth of the agricultural sector in countries such as China, India, and Australia and the launch of new variants of insecticides.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for chemical seed treatment in APAC. The significant increase in the use of agrochemicals due to the rise in popularity of modern farming procedures will drive the chemical seed treatment market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned



Associated British Foods Plc



BASF SE



Bayer AG



BioWorks Inc.



Corteva Inc.



Croda International Plc



Eastman Chemical Co.



FMC Corp.



Globachem NV



LANXESS AG



Lesaffre and Cie



Novozymes AS



Nufarm Ltd.



Plant Health Care Plc



Precision Laboratories LLC



Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.



Syngenta AG



UPL Ltd.



Valent BioSciences LLC



Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

Chemical Seed Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, India, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BioWorks Inc., Corteva Inc., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., FMC Corp., Globachem NV, LANXESS AG, Lesaffre and Cie, Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Plant Health Care Plc, Precision Laboratories LLC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, and Verdesian Life Sciences LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Insecticides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Insecticides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Insecticides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Insecticides - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Insecticides - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fungicide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fungicide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fungicide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fungicide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fungicide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Associated British Foods Plc

Exhibit 97: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 106: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 109: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.6 BioWorks Inc.

Exhibit 111: BioWorks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: BioWorks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: BioWorks Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Corteva Inc.

Exhibit 114: Corteva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Corteva Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Corteva Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Corteva Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Corteva Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 119: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Croda International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Nufarm Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Nufarm Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Nufarm Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Nufarm Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Nufarm Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Nufarm Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Plant Health Care Plc

Exhibit 129: Plant Health Care Plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Plant Health Care Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Plant Health Care Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Plant Health Care Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Syngenta AG

Exhibit 137: Syngenta AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Syngenta AG - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Syngenta AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Syngenta AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

