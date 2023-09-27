Chemical Storage Cabinets Market size to grow by USD 571.69 million during 2022-2027 | Manufacturing industries driving the consumption of specialty chemicals to drive the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemical storage cabinets market size is expected to grow by USD 571.69 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Below 30 gallons, 30-60 gallons, and Above 60 gallons), Application (Flammable and combustible chemicals, Toxic chemicals, Corrosive Chemicals, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Manufacturing industries driving the consumption of specialty chemicals drives the chemical storage cabinets market. Owing to its functions and performance, specialty chemicals are used in various industrial applications. They are manufactured in small quantities and used to make personal care products and cosmetics, water chemicals, organic chemicals, polymers, plastic additives, dyes, pigments, foods, construction products, electronics, and surfactants. In the specialty chemicals supply chain, warehousing and storage are important aspects. It must be ensured they are safely stored before being shipped to the end-user or the next stage of the supply chain. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the chemical storage cabinets market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the chemical storage cabinets market: AltMet Pty Ltd., asecos GmbH, DENIOS SE, Ecolab Inc., ECOSAFE SA, Fami S.r.l., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Kewaunee Scientific Corp., LabGuard India Pvt. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Safety Storage Systems Ltd., Shanghai SYSBEL Industry and Technology Co. Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., SYSPAL Ltd., and Alfa Chemistry

Chemical Storage Cabinets Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.87% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The increasing use of flame retardants in end-user industries is an emerging chemical storage cabinet market trend.

is an emerging chemical storage cabinet market trend. In order to prevent ignition or to slow or retard combustion, flame retardants are chemicals added to combustible materials.

In the production of flame retardants used in the production of epoxy resins, paints and coatings, polyolefins, unsaturated polyesters, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), chemicals like bromine, chlorine, phosphorus, aluminum, magnesium, and boron are most commonly used.

Furthermore, BFRs are used in the production of polystyrene foams, plastics, and polymers, and thus, the growth in the polymer industry is expected to increase the consumption of BFRs.

This results in increased demand for flame retardant chemicals during the forecast period.

Challenge

Stringent regulations associated with chemical storage cabinets challenge the growth of the chemical storage cabinets market.

challenge the growth of the chemical storage cabinets market. Several Regulations for Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and Classification, Labeling, and Packaging (CLP)will decline the production of specialty chemicals because of this, the manufacture of chemical storage cabinets requires a high degree of precision.

Storage cabinet facilities must maintain Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDSs) for all chemicals regulated under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Hazard Communication Standards (HCS) (29 CFR 1910.1200) and it includes the chemical name, physical and chemical properties of the chemical, associated health hazards, routes of entry, exposure limits, and other information.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the chemical storage cabinets market during the forecast period.

Key Segments:

The below 30-gallon segment is significant during the forecast period. Safety cabinets with this capacity are the most viable option for storing a wide variety of chemicals such as flammable and non-flammable. Such cabinets are ideally designed to store small amounts of chemicals for easy maintenance and most laboratories and research centers require small amounts of chemicals. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the below 30-gallon segment of the chemical storage cabinets market during the forecast period.

Chemical Storage Cabinets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 571.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AltMet Pty Ltd., asecos GmbH, DENIOS SE, Ecolab Inc., ECOSAFE SA, Fami S.r.l., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Kewaunee Scientific Corp., LabGuard India Pvt. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Safety Storage Systems Ltd., Shanghai SYSBEL Industry and Technology Co. Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., SYSPAL Ltd., and Alfa Chemistry Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

