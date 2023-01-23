Chemical Surface Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $17.46 Billion by 2026 at a 6.55% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemical Surface Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemcial surface treatment market is expected to grow from $12.59 billion in 2021 to $13.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.64%. The chemical surface treatment market is expected to grow to $17.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the chemical surface treatment market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the chemical surface treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising automotive industry is expected to propel the chemical surface treatment market. The growing economy and rising standard of living have changed the purchasing power. While the economic effect of COVID-19 has disrupted the way we live and move around the world, a new way of living is expected to emerge. With social distancing being the best line of defense against Covid-19, there is a sudden increased demand for personal mobility worldwide.

Furthermore, climate warming and aspirations to achieve net-zero emissions are driving the global shift to emissions-free motoring. These adoptions also lead to increased production of EV and hybrid vehicles, a change from petroleum products to more locally produced power vehicles. Such a surge in automotive demand has led to increased production and the need for chemical surface treatment to protect the material from corrosion and/or improve its in-use properties.

For instance, In April 2022, In a report published by European Automobile Manufacturers Association, In 2021, 79.1 million motor vehicles were produced worldwide, a 1.3% increase over 2020. Additionally, according to the Global EV Outlook 2021, consumers spent USD 120 billion on electric vehicle purchases in 2020, a 50% increase over 2019. Therefore, the rising automotive industry will drive the chemical surface treatment market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the chemical surface treatment market. The advanced surface coating treatment helps to protect against wear-prone applications. They are intended to be wear-resistant, reduce friction, and protect against caustic/acidic materials and cleaning agents to improve line efficiencies.

Major companies operating in the chemical surface treatment sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet customer demand.

For instance, In January 2022, ABB, a Switzerland-based automation company, launched low voltage flameproof motors for explosive environments. The advanced surface treatment on ABB's low voltage flameproof motors makes them resistant to even the harshest environmental conditions. The motors are built with a strong frame and integrated feet for rigidity and vibration-free operation in foot-mounted applications.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Cleaners; Plating Chemicals; Conversion Coatings; Others

2) By Base Material: Metals; Plastics; Others

3) By Application: Metals Coloring; Corrosion Inhibitors; Post Treatment; Pretreatments Cleaners; Pretreatment Conditioners; Decorative; Planting; Others

4) By End-User: Building And Construction; Transportation; Aerospace and Defense; Non-Ferrous Metal; Household Appliances





