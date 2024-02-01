Chemical Surface Treatment Market Forecast Report to 2028: Asia Pacific Dominates the Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Feb, 2024, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemical Surface Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive analysis of the Chemical Surface Treatment market reflects significant growth and strategic industry insights essential for businesses and stakeholders navigating this sector. Recent data compiles extensive market research which projects persistent expansion through 2028.

Global industries recognize the importance of chemical surface treatments, with applications spanning across packaging, transportation, and construction. The market, valued at US$3.974 billion in 2021, is forecasted to achieve a robust CAGR of 6.23%, culminating in an estimated worth of US$6.067 billion by the end of 2028.

Technological Advancements Spearheading Market Growth:

Technological innovations stand out as critical contributors to the market momentum, with groundbreaking surface coating methods enhancing protection against wear-related applications.

Such advancements are expected to address consumer demand effectively with solutions designed for heightened line efficiency, abrasion reduction, and extreme environmental durability.

Surging Demand in Key Sectors:

Plating chemicals are witnessing high demand due to their core benefits of bolstering electrical conductivity and resistance to corrosion and wear, particularly for electronic components. The aerospace sector also seeks advanced surface treatment solutions to meet rigorous industry standards.

Asia Pacific's Dominant Market Position:

With burgeoning automotive, aerospace, and construction industries, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the charge in the chemical surface treatment landscape, fueled by economic growth in China and India.

Challenges Ahead:

Despite the optimistic outlook, the industry grapples with the challenges posed by the high costs associated with low-quality chemical treatments and strict government regulations aimed at controlling VOC emissions.

Recent Market Activity:

The market has witnessed significant developments, marked by the launch of innovative products and strategic acquisitions designed to fortify offerings in the European and global markets.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides detailed segmentation of the market, offering insights into areas such as plating chemicals, conversion coating, and metalworking fluids, alongside applications across building and construction, transportation, and electronics, among other sectors.

Report Segmentation:

By Product

  • Plating Chemicals
  • Conversion Coating
  • Activating Agents
  • Paint Strippers
  • Cleaners
  • Metal Working Fluids
  • Others

By Application

  • Metals Coloring
  • Corrosion Inhibitors
  • Post Treatment
  • Pretreatments Cleaners
  • Pretreatment Conditioners
  • Decorative
  • Planting
  • Others

By End-Use

  • Building and Construction
  • Transportation
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Household Appliances
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Electronics
  • Paints and Coatings
  • Others

Companies Profiled

  • Chemtall (BASF)
  • Colombia Chemiclas
  • NOF Corporation
  • Atotech, Henkel AG & Co
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co., ltd
  • Solvay
  • OC Oerlikon Management AG
  • Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.
  • McGean-Rohco Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofp5mf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Sodium Chloride Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring Nouryon, Cargill, Wacker Chemie, Tata Chemical, and INEOS

Global Sodium Chloride Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring Nouryon, Cargill, Wacker Chemie, Tata Chemical, and INEOS

The "Sodium Chloride Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2030 - Opportunities in Agrochemical, Explosives, Automotive, and Electronics Markets

Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2030 - Opportunities in Agrochemical, Explosives, Automotive, and Electronics Markets

The "Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.