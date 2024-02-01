Chemical Surface Treatment Market Forecast Report to 2028: Asia Pacific Dominates the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemical Surface Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive analysis of the Chemical Surface Treatment market reflects significant growth and strategic industry insights essential for businesses and stakeholders navigating this sector. Recent data compiles extensive market research which projects persistent expansion through 2028.

Global industries recognize the importance of chemical surface treatments, with applications spanning across packaging, transportation, and construction. The market, valued at US$3.974 billion in 2021, is forecasted to achieve a robust CAGR of 6.23%, culminating in an estimated worth of US$6.067 billion by the end of 2028.

Technological Advancements Spearheading Market Growth:

Technological innovations stand out as critical contributors to the market momentum, with groundbreaking surface coating methods enhancing protection against wear-related applications.

Such advancements are expected to address consumer demand effectively with solutions designed for heightened line efficiency, abrasion reduction, and extreme environmental durability.

Surging Demand in Key Sectors:

Plating chemicals are witnessing high demand due to their core benefits of bolstering electrical conductivity and resistance to corrosion and wear, particularly for electronic components. The aerospace sector also seeks advanced surface treatment solutions to meet rigorous industry standards.

Asia Pacific's Dominant Market Position:

With burgeoning automotive, aerospace, and construction industries, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the charge in the chemical surface treatment landscape, fueled by economic growth in China and India.

Challenges Ahead:

Despite the optimistic outlook, the industry grapples with the challenges posed by the high costs associated with low-quality chemical treatments and strict government regulations aimed at controlling VOC emissions.

Recent Market Activity:

The market has witnessed significant developments, marked by the launch of innovative products and strategic acquisitions designed to fortify offerings in the European and global markets.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides detailed segmentation of the market, offering insights into areas such as plating chemicals, conversion coating, and metalworking fluids, alongside applications across building and construction, transportation, and electronics, among other sectors.

Report Segmentation:

By Product

Plating Chemicals

Conversion Coating

Activating Agents

Paint Strippers

Cleaners

Metal Working Fluids

Others

By Application

Metals Coloring

Corrosion Inhibitors

Post Treatment

Pretreatments Cleaners

Pretreatment Conditioners

Decorative

Planting

Others

By End-Use

Building and Construction

Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Electronics

Paints and Coatings

Others

Companies Profiled

Chemtall (BASF)

Colombia Chemiclas

NOF Corporation

Atotech, Henkel AG & Co

PPG Industries Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., ltd

Solvay

OC Oerlikon Management AG

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

McGean-Rohco Inc

