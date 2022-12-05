Chemical warehousing and storage market: APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemical warehousing and storage market size is expected to grow by USD 7,321.57 million at a CAGR of 3.88% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecasted to contribute 41% to the growth of the global chemical warehousing and storage market during the forecast period. The increase in the production and consumption of chemical products will facilitate the chemical warehousing and storage market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market 2023-2027

Chemical warehousing and storage market: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the chemical warehousing and storage market by application (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals), type (general warehouse and specialized warehouse), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global chemical warehousing and storage market.

The commodity chemicals segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes petrochemicals, inorganic commodity chemicals, and fertilizers. The increasing demand for petrochemical products is driving the growth of the commodity chemicals segment.

Key factors driving market growth

The rise in international trade is driving the chemical warehousing and storage market growth.

The global demand for chemicals, including specialty chemicals and petrochemicals, has increased rapidly in the past few years due to their high consumption in developing economies such as India and China .

and . APAC is one of the leading regions for the production and consumption of chemical products due to the strong presence of chemical manufacturers and end-user industries.

Moreover, the trade war between the US and China had a positive impact on chemical products being exported to China , which encouraged various chemical distributors to gain a strong presence in the country.

had a positive impact on chemical products being exported to , which encouraged various chemical distributors to gain a strong presence in the country. Trading of chemical products globally requires logistics, distribution, and warehousing services, which is driving the demand for chemical warehousing and storage.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of blockchain to improve traceability in logistics is one of the key trends fueling the market growth.

In a blockchain system, multiple users can access or add data to the chain without changing or deleting the existing information.

The use of blockchain technology reduces the need for a centralized authority to maintain records, which makes supply chain processes more efficient and cost-effective.

These factors will propel the market's growth during the forecast period

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this chemical warehousing and storage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chemical warehousing and storage market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the chemical warehousing and storage market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the chemical warehousing and storage market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chemical warehousing and storage market vendors

Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,321.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled ALFRED TALKE GmbH & Co. KG, AP Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Capital Resin Corp., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Goodrich Maritime Services Pvt. Ltd., KEMITO, Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Omni Logistics LLC, Rhenus SE & Co. KG, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., and SolvChem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Browse for Technavio "Industrials Market" Research Reports

