Chemicals and Materials for the Global Green Hydrogen Economy - Circular Economy for the Materials Present in Hydrogen Infrastructure

This study analyzes the main chemicals and materials necessary in the green hydrogen value chain and assesses the roles of the various stakeholders in the green hydrogen economy. While it focuses on the companies that supply these chemicals and materials to the ecosystem, the role of component manufacturers and system providers in the development of the green hydrogen economy has also been examined.

Chemical companies are a crucial part of the green hydrogen economy and often strive to supply end-to-end solutions to the market. Several companies offer the chemicals and materials required to produce, store, distribute, and use green hydrogen. The study analyzes key factors in the green hydrogen value chain that these companies have to consider, such as regulations and their implications, supply-demand dynamics, and costs. The technology readiness of green hydrogen solutions and the rate of green hydrogen adoption across various applications have also been covered.

Storage and distribution are challenging aspects of green hydrogen owing to hydrogen's inherent properties. The study examines the options available for safely and economically storing and distributing different volumes of hydrogen across different distances. The study concludes by identifying the growth opportunities emerging from this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Green Hydrogen - Overview and Introduction

Green Hydrogen - Scope of Analysis

Green Hydrogen Chemicals and Materials - Companies Offering Chemicals and Materials Across the Value Chain

Green Hydrogen - Value Chain

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Green Hydrogen Production

Segment Scope - Chemicals and Materials for Green Hydrogen Production (Electrolyzers)

Green Hydrogen Electrolyzers Overview

Components of Electrolyzers

Comparative Analysis of Electrolyzer Technologies and their Impact on the Chemical Industry

PEM Electrolyzers - The Importance of CCMs

PEM Electrolyzers - Focus Areas

PFAS Regulations and their Impact on the Hydrogen Economy

Volatility in Raw Material Supply and Prices

Electrolyzers' High Costs (Production Scale-up to Reduce Costs)

Electrolyzers' High Costs (Industry Developments to Reduce Costs)

Green Hydrogen Production - Regional Analysis

Potential Hotspots for Green Hydrogen (Regional Outlook)

Possible Demand and Supply Patterns for Green Hydrogen

Regional Initiatives and Incentives for Green Hydrogen

Electrolyzer Companies Across Regions

Green Hydrogen Production - Competitive Landscape

Key Strategic Partnerships

Chemours Company

Companies to Watch Out for Toray Evonik

Opportunities for Material Suppliers

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Green Hydrogen Storage and Distribution

Segment Scope - Chemicals and Materials for Green Hydrogen Storage and Distribution

Segment Scope - Chemicals and Materials for Green Hydrogen Storage and Distribution (Overview)

Why is the Localization of Green Hydrogen a Viable Solution?

Compression and Liquefaction of Green Hydrogen

Physical and Chemical Storage

Distribution of Hydrogen

Ammonia as a Hydrogen Carrier

LOHC Materials Developments and Notable Initiatives Company to Watch in LOHCs - Hydrogenious

Pipelines

Pipeline Transportation Developments

Refueling Infrastructure

Refueling Infrastructure (Regional Outlook)

Comparative Assessment of Various Modes of Hydrogen Transportation

Preferred Mode of Distribution

Stakeholders in the Green Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Segment

Pressure Vessels - Focus Areas

The Role of Pressure Vessels Government Initiatives Materials Requirements

Carbon Fiber Trends (Future Supply Demand Dynamics)

Hexagon Purus (Case Study)

Plastic Omnium (Case Study)

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Key Application Markets for Green Hydrogen

Segment Scope - Key Application Markets for Green Hydrogen

Applications for Green Hydrogen

Opportunity and Scope Analysis for Green Hydrogen Applications

Application Scope for Green Hydrogen

Application of Hydrogen - FCs

Types of FCs

PEM FC

Green Hydrogen Fuel Cells Stakeholders

How Companies Participate in the FC Material Landscape

Developments

Green Hydrogen in Refineries

Feedstock for Chemical Production

Green Hydrogen for eFuel Production

Technological Exploration - eFuel Production

Different eFuel Production Methods from the Power to Liquid Process

Different eFuel Production Methods from the Power to Gas Process

Types of eFuels - Adoption Rate vs Application Areas

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Circular Economy for the Materials Present in Hydrogen Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships, Capacity Expansions, and Collaborative Material Development

Growth Opportunity 3: End-to-end Value Chain Presence for Chemical Companies

Growth Opportunity 4: Lightweight and Compact Storage Vessels for Fuel-cell Applications

Growth Opportunity 5: Diversification of Material Suppliers

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Evonik

Hexagon Purus

Hydrogenious

Plastic Omnium

Toray

