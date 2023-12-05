Chemicals and Materials for the Global Green Hydrogen Economy - Circular Economy for the Materials Present in Hydrogen Infrastructure

This study analyzes the main chemicals and materials necessary in the green hydrogen value chain and assesses the roles of the various stakeholders in the green hydrogen economy. While it focuses on the companies that supply these chemicals and materials to the ecosystem, the role of component manufacturers and system providers in the development of the green hydrogen economy has also been examined.

Chemical companies are a crucial part of the green hydrogen economy and often strive to supply end-to-end solutions to the market. Several companies offer the chemicals and materials required to produce, store, distribute, and use green hydrogen. The study analyzes key factors in the green hydrogen value chain that these companies have to consider, such as regulations and their implications, supply-demand dynamics, and costs. The technology readiness of green hydrogen solutions and the rate of green hydrogen adoption across various applications have also been covered.

Storage and distribution are challenging aspects of green hydrogen owing to hydrogen's inherent properties. The study examines the options available for safely and economically storing and distributing different volumes of hydrogen across different distances. The study concludes by identifying the growth opportunities emerging from this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.


Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Green Hydrogen - Overview and Introduction
  • Green Hydrogen - Scope of Analysis
  • Green Hydrogen Chemicals and Materials - Companies Offering Chemicals and Materials Across the Value Chain
  • Green Hydrogen - Value Chain

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Green Hydrogen Production

  • Segment Scope - Chemicals and Materials for Green Hydrogen Production (Electrolyzers)
  • Green Hydrogen Electrolyzers Overview
  • Components of Electrolyzers
  • Comparative Analysis of Electrolyzer Technologies and their Impact on the Chemical Industry
  • PEM Electrolyzers - The Importance of CCMs
  • PEM Electrolyzers - Focus Areas
  • PFAS Regulations and their Impact on the Hydrogen Economy
  • Volatility in Raw Material Supply and Prices
  • Electrolyzers' High Costs (Production Scale-up to Reduce Costs)
  • Electrolyzers' High Costs (Industry Developments to Reduce Costs)

Green Hydrogen Production - Regional Analysis

  • Potential Hotspots for Green Hydrogen (Regional Outlook)
  • Possible Demand and Supply Patterns for Green Hydrogen
  • Regional Initiatives and Incentives for Green Hydrogen
  • Electrolyzer Companies Across Regions

Green Hydrogen Production - Competitive Landscape

  • Key Strategic Partnerships
  • Chemours Company
  • Companies to Watch Out for
    • Toray
    • Evonik
  • Opportunities for Material Suppliers

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Green Hydrogen Storage and Distribution

  • Segment Scope - Chemicals and Materials for Green Hydrogen Storage and Distribution
  • Segment Scope - Chemicals and Materials for Green Hydrogen Storage and Distribution (Overview)
  • Why is the Localization of Green Hydrogen a Viable Solution?
  • Compression and Liquefaction of Green Hydrogen
  • Physical and Chemical Storage
  • Distribution of Hydrogen
  • Ammonia as a Hydrogen Carrier
  • LOHC
    • Materials
    • Developments and Notable Initiatives
    • Company to Watch in LOHCs - Hydrogenious
  • Pipelines
  • Pipeline Transportation Developments
  • Refueling Infrastructure
  • Refueling Infrastructure (Regional Outlook)
  • Comparative Assessment of Various Modes of Hydrogen Transportation
  • Preferred Mode of Distribution
  • Stakeholders in the Green Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Segment
  • Pressure Vessels - Focus Areas
  • The Role of Pressure Vessels
    • Government Initiatives
    • Materials
    • Requirements
  • Carbon Fiber Trends (Future Supply Demand Dynamics)
  • Hexagon Purus (Case Study)
  • Plastic Omnium (Case Study)

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Key Application Markets for Green Hydrogen

  • Segment Scope - Key Application Markets for Green Hydrogen
  • Applications for Green Hydrogen
  • Opportunity and Scope Analysis for Green Hydrogen Applications
  • Application Scope for Green Hydrogen
  • Application of Hydrogen - FCs
  • Types of FCs
  • PEM FC
  • Green Hydrogen Fuel Cells Stakeholders
  • How Companies Participate in the FC Material Landscape
  • Developments
  • Green Hydrogen in Refineries
  • Feedstock for Chemical Production
  • Green Hydrogen for eFuel Production
  • Technological Exploration - eFuel Production
  • Different eFuel Production Methods from the Power to Liquid Process
  • Different eFuel Production Methods from the Power to Gas Process
  • Types of eFuels - Adoption Rate vs Application Areas

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Circular Economy for the Materials Present in Hydrogen Infrastructure
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships, Capacity Expansions, and Collaborative Material Development
  • Growth Opportunity 3: End-to-end Value Chain Presence for Chemical Companies
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Lightweight and Compact Storage Vessels for Fuel-cell Applications
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Diversification of Material Suppliers

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Evonik
  • Hexagon Purus
  • Hydrogenious
  • Plastic Omnium
  • Toray

