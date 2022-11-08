Chemicals Executive Joins RenewCo2 to Commercialize Carbon Negative Plastic

CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RenewCO 2 today announced Peter Shepard has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer to help commercialize RenewCO2's technology for developing carbon-negative plastic.

"We are excited to have Peter join us full time," said Anders Laursen, CEO and co-founder of RenewCO 2 , "Peter has been so much more than an advisor. He's been a key part of our early success and brings a wealth of global operating experience in the chemicals industry, with a proven track record of commercializing novel technology and growing global businesses."

Shepard is a longtime chemical sector executive and was most recently President of Aramco Performance Materials after Saudi Aramco acquired specialty chemicals startup Novomer. He served as Chief Business Officer for Novomer, leading the launch of the CO 2 Polymer business.

Peter previously served as President & CEO of Nylon Corporation of America, a privately held specialty chemicals manufacturer, after spending over a decade at Cabot Corporation in management, sales, technical and operations roles. Peter also held the position of Vice President and General Manager at Cabot, where he led the commercialization of Cabot's global Inkjet pigment business. He holds an MBA from Babson and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Shepard is located in Boston and had been advising RenewCO 2 before joining.

"Partnering with founders to solve major problems in climate is a challenge worth going after. The chemicals industry has a huge opportunity in decarbonization globally," said Peter Shepard, COO of RenewCO 2 . "I'm looking forward to helping to commercialize the eCUT process and grow this business with the founders."

RenewCO 2 recently secured an investment round from Energy Transition Ventures . Most recently Anders and Karin Calvinho were named as Breakthrough Energy Network fellows and will continue to research and develop the eCUT system for the conversion of CO 2 to chemical products to address decarbonization in the plastics, energy, and chemicals sectors. The eCUT process and electrolyzer systems allows customers to directly convert CO 2 to monoethylene glycol (MEG), a widely used building block for plastics and chemicals currently made from fossil fuels.

For more information on how RenewCO 2 is revolutionzing chemical production, please visit https://www.renewco2.com

About RenewCO 2

Supplying the chemical industry with innovative technologies for sustainable monomer production from CO₂ and develop highly scalable production modules based on our proprietary catalyst design, RenewCO 2 is a start-up using cutting-edge research to design processes for CO₂ conversion into polymers and chemicals. For more information, visit https://www.renewco2.com/ .

