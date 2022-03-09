Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Size to Grow by USD 8.33 Bn| 37% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Key Market Driver:

The increased demand for multifunctional cosmetics is expected to drive the global chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market. Multifunctional cosmetics are becoming more popular among consumers, particularly in growing economies such as India and other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Thailand , where these products are seen to give better value for money. Because of the growing need for multifunctional skincare and personal care cosmetics, companies like BASF and Clariant are investing heavily in research and development to find and develop multifunctional cosmetic components.

Key Market Trends:

The expansion of the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market will be fueled by increased product innovation. Significant product innovations have been produced in the hair care and skincare product areas during the last decade. The demand for cosmetic chemicals has risen in tandem with the exponential rise in the number of cosmetic care product launches. The market is experiencing an infusion of higher-quality cosmetic chemicals to meet the increased demand. To obtain market share, major vendors are developing novel products.

Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Cosmetics Chemicals



Toiletries Chemicals

Application

Skin Care Products



Hair Care Products



Color Cosmetics



Perfumes And Fragrancies



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Key Company Analysis

The Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the global male toiletries market. Companies are engaging in the launch of innovative products and strengthening their leadership with mergers and acquisitions of other regional players.

Some Dominant Companies Covered in this Report are:-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AAK AB

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Solvay SA

Stepan Co.

Chemicals For Cosmetics And Toiletries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAK AB, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Stepan Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Skin care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Perfumes and fragrancies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Cosmetics chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Toiletries chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AAK AB

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Solvay SA

Stepan Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

