Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% by 2027; Driven by growing demand for men's grooming products - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including AAK AB, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bio Botanica Inc., Biosil Technologies Inc., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, FENCHEM, Hallstar Innovations Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Shell plc, SILAB SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Symrise AG, Terry Laboratories LLC, The Lubrizol Corp., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Cosmetics chemicals and Toiletries chemicals), Application (Hair care products, Skin care products, Color cosmetics, Perfumes and fragrances, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market was valued at USD 24,579.23 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,800.22 million. The chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market size is estimated to grow by USD 9871.79 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.01% according to Technavio.

Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

AAK AB - The company offers glycerin chemical which is used as hair conditioning agent.

- The company offers glycerin chemical which is used as hair conditioning agent. Arkema SA - The company offers noramium and surfaline chemicals used in conditioners to make hair soft.

- The company offers noramium and surfaline chemicals used in conditioners to make hair soft. Ashland Inc. - The company offers aquaStyle 300N multifunctional fixative and styling polymer chemical which is used in the form of gel and cream to make wet and dry air.

- The company offers aquaStyle 300N multifunctional fixative and styling polymer chemical which is used in the form of gel and cream to make wet and dry air. BASF SE - The company offers superabsorbent polymer which is used in applications related to baby diapers and feminine care products.

Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Growing demand for men's grooming products

Rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics

Increasing product innovation

KEY Challenges –

Growing consumer awareness about health implications of synthetic ingredients

High R&D cost and long duration involved in product development

Stringent government regulations

The chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market vendors

Chemicals For Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9871.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAK AB, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bio Botanica Inc., Biosil Technologies Inc., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, FENCHEM, Hallstar Innovations Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Shell plc, SILAB SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Symrise AG, Terry Laboratories LLC, and The Lubrizol Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Cosmetics chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cosmetics chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cosmetics chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cosmetics chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cosmetics chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Toiletries chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Toiletries chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Toiletries chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Toiletries chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Toiletries chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hair care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hair care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hair care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Skin care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Skin care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Skin care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Skin care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Skin care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Color cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Color cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Color cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Color cosmetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Color cosmetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Perfumes and fragrancies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Perfumes and fragrancies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Perfumes and fragrancies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Perfumes and fragrancies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Perfumes and fragrancies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AAK AB

Exhibit 120: AAK AB - Overview



Exhibit 121: AAK AB - Business segments



Exhibit 122: AAK AB - Key news



Exhibit 123: AAK AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: AAK AB - Segment focus

12.4 Arkema SA

Exhibit 125: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 126: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Arkema SA - Key news



Exhibit 128: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Arkema SA - Segment focus

12.5 Ashland Inc.

Exhibit 130: Ashland Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Ashland Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Ashland Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Ashland Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Ashland Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 137: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 138: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Bayer AG

Exhibit 140: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 143: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.8 Biosil Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 145: Biosil Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Biosil Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Biosil Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 148: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 153: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 156: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Shell plc

Exhibit 163: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 164: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 166: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.13 Solvay SA

Exhibit 168: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 169: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 171: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.14 Stepan Co.

Exhibit 173: Stepan Co. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Stepan Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Stepan Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Stepan Co. - Segment focus

12.15 Symrise AG

Exhibit 177: Symrise AG - Overview



Exhibit 178: Symrise AG - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Symrise AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Symrise AG - Segment focus

12.16 Terry Laboratories LLC

Exhibit 181: Terry Laboratories LLC - Overview



Exhibit 182: Terry Laboratories LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: Terry Laboratories LLC - Key offerings

12.17 The Lubrizol Corp.

Exhibit 184: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 185: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 186: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 190: Research methodology



Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 192: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations

