CHEMISTREE ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE: CHM) and (OTC: CHMJF) (the "Company" or "Chemistree"), announces a proposed consolidation of its issued and outstanding Common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

The Company's board of directors has set June 24, 2024 as the effective date of the Consolidation and trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). In connection with the Consolidation, the Company's name will be changed to "Waverunner Capital Inc." (the "Name Change") and, subject to CSE approval, the symbol under which the Common Shares trade will change to "WRUN".

As a result of the Consolidation, the 744,233,171 Common Shares currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 74,423,317 Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any resulting fractional Common Share entitlement resulting from the Consolidation that is less than one-half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share will be cancelled and each fractional Common Share that is at least one-half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share will be rounded up to one whole Common Share. The exercise price or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted upon Consolidation.

Upon the Consolidation and the Name Change, the CUSIP and ISIN of the Common Shares will be changed to 943917104 and CA9439171047, respectively.

The Name Change and Consolidation were approved by the board of directors of the Company in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company.

The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date that the Common Shares will commence trading under the new name of Waverunner Capital Inc. and on a post-Consolidation basis. It is anticipated that the Common Shares will commence trading under its new name and the new ticker symbol "WRUN" on or about June 24, 2024.

Letter of transmittals will be mailed to registered shareholders who will be required to deposit their share certificate(s), together with the duly completed letter of transmittal, with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the Company's registrar and transfer agent. Until surrendered, each certificate formerly representing Common Shares will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of Common Shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Non-registered shareholders holding common shares through an intermediary (a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) should be aware that the intermediary may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Company for registered shareholders. If shareholders hold their Common Shares through intermediaries and have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.

About Chemistree Technology Inc.

Chemistree Technology Inc. is a Canadian investment company whose strategy is to focus on opportunistic investments across a broad range of industries, and is seeking to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company's management expertise. Existing holdings are in a consumer-targeted biotechnology venture, a renewable energy developer in the wind and solar sector ("REVV"), a plant-based wellness company ("FUEL") and an Ontario limited partnership ("ONLP") to take advantage of opportunistic long/short equity opportunities in both potential upside and downside expected price moves. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.chemistreetechnology.com and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

"Karl Kottmeier"

President

