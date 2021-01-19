Chemistree Investee ImmunoFlex Receives Health Canada Approval For Flex 10 Product

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE: CHM) (CSE: CHM.wt) (USOTCQB: CHMJF) (the "Company" or "Chemistree") is pleased to inform shareholders that Chemistree investee company ImmunoFlex™, a life sciences company developing clinically validated, pharmaceutical grade natural health products based on advancements in genomics research, today announced the approval of FLEX 10™ by Health Canada.

"At ImmunoFlex, we work with the immune system to strengthen, support, and enhance our body's natural surveillance and response system." said ImmunoFlex CEO Chris Wagner. "FLEX 10 is the first product in our line up of products designed to achieve this goal so we could not be more delighted with the Health Canada approval."

Chemistree president Karl Kottmeier commented "This is great news. We view the approval from Health Canada as a significant milestone for Immunoflex and look forward to announcing further advancements for this and their other products."

About FLEX 10TM

FLEX 10TM is ImmunoFlex's unique N-Acetyl-L-cysteine formulation in packs of 30 - 600 mg capsules. FLEX 10TM is a powerful antioxidant, specifically packaged in aluminum blisters to reduce the potential for product oxidation. To sign up for the FLEX 10TM Early Access Program, send an e-mail to [email protected].

About ImmunoFlex™

ImmunoFlex™ works with the immune system to strengthen, support, and enhance our body's natural surveillance and response system. By combining natural health products with pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and genomics we create patented, premium, immune-boosting products. Learn more at www.immunoflex.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about ImmunoFlex's objectives, strategies and tactics that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" as they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various assumptions and estimates. Actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

Learn more at www.immunoflex.com

About Chemistree Technology Inc.

Chemistree Technology Inc. is an investment company with holdings in the U.S. cannabis sector, real estate, and a consumer-targeted biotechnology venture. The Company's corporate strategy is to focus on opportunistic investments across a broad range of industries, and is seeking to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company's management expertise. For more information, visit www.Chemistree.ca.

Advisory

The Company wishes to inform shareholders that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in both Canada and the United States.

Cannabis-related Practices or Activities are Illegal Under U.S. Federal Laws

The concepts of "medical cannabis" and "recreational cannabis" do not exist under U.S. federal law. The Federal Controlled Substances Act classifies "marihuana" as a Schedule I drug. Under U.S. federal law, a Schedule I drug or substance has a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in the United States, and a lack of safety for the use of the drug under medical supervision. As such, cannabis related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. Strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defence to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. Enforcement of U.S. federal laws will be a significant risk to the business of the Company and any such proceedings brought against the Company may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Further information regarding the legal status of cannabis related activities and associated risk factors, including, but not limited to, risk of enforcement actions, risks that third-party service providers, such as banking or financial institutions cease providing services to the Company, and the risk that Company may not be able to distribute profits, if any, from U.S. operations up to the Company, are included in the Prospectus, the Company's annual information form and other documents incorporated by reference therein and in the Company's Form 2A listing statement filed with the CSE and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Karl Kottmeier"

President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "budget", "scheduled" and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Company's reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE Chemistree Technology Inc.

Related Links

http://chemistree.ca/

