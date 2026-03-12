CHEMISTRY EARNS MAJOR INDUSTRY RECOGNITION FROM AD AGE AND CAMPAIGN US

Agency named to Ad Age's A-List; President Taylor Guglielmo Honored as One of Campaign US' Inspiring Women

ATLANTA and PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemistry, the independent creative advertising agency built on a foundation of constant experimentation and radical optimism, has earned major recognition across two of the industry's leading media platforms. The agency was just named to Ad Age's prestigious A-List & Creativity Awards in the Standout category. The A-List honors agencies setting the pace for the industry through innovation, creativity, and measurable business results. This marks the second time Chemistry has been on this list and the fifth time it has been recognized by Ad Age, including being named Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year three times in a row. Additionally, Chemistry's President Taylor Guglielmo was selected as one of Campaign US' Inspiring Women, an annual program celebrating trailblazing leaders shaping the future of advertising, marketing, media and technology.

This most recent recognition reflects a year of significant creative and business momentum for the agency, including wins with notable new clients and growth across existing accounts. Creative highlights include a culture-led campaign for Netflix that helped North American audiences embrace Korean content by leaning into the language barrier. Chemistry also created the powerful pro-bono effort, "Weird Looking Stools" for Georgia CORE, a campaign of artist-designed barstools placed in bars and restaurants across Georgia to spark conversation around colon cancer and the importance of early detection.

Guglielmo's recognition by Campaign US underscores the leadership driving much of Chemistry's recent momentum. As Chief Growth Officer, she led seven consecutive years of growth, helping the agency more than double in size. Since becoming President, she has championed Chemistry's creative + technology agency model, expanded the firm's pro bono commitments, and recruited top-tier talent. Beyond the agency, Guglielmo serves on the Executive Leadership Board of the Ad Council and helped found the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows, dedicated to advancing gun safety legislation.

"Our culture is built around one goal: do the best work of our lives while living our best lives," said Ned Show, CEO of Chemistry. "This recognition from both Ad Age and Campaign US is a testament to the incredible people behind the work."

With offices in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York, and Miami, Chemistry continues to lead the industry with its culture-led creativity, integrated capabilities, and a commitment to experimentation that drives phenomenal results for its clients.

