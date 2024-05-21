CHEMISTRY HOSTS THE FIRST-EVER ONE CLUB 'WHERE ARE ALL THE BLACK PEOPLE' POP-UP IN ATLANTA

Industry Brunch and Networking Experience Highlights Atlanta's Black Advertisers, Executives, and Allies

ATLANTA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 4th, international nonprofit organization The One Club for Creativity, which supports and celebrates the success of the global creative community, The Come Up, a networking series for BIPOC in advertising, and independent full-service advertising agency Chemistry hosted the first-ever 'Where Are All The Black People' Atlanta pop-up event. 'Where Are All The Black People' is a Diversity Conference and Career Fair held by The One Club for Creativity that unites and amplifies Black voices within the advertising community. Since 2011, WAATBP has created opportunities for Black advertising talent to network and source jobs; over 850 people attended the conference last year. While the event has established roots in New York City, it is now on tour to collaborate with Black ad talent across the country.

Hosted at Chemistry's Atlanta office, the event included 140 guests and featured a Southern-style brunch from Chef Nikki ATL, along with live music by hip-hop violinist Joya Bravo. Here, attendees created new industry connections with panels designed to help mid-level talent bridge with senior and C-suite professionals.

"WAATBP is a shining example of what our industry needs and of the work to be done," said Christofer Peterson, Chief People Officer at Chemistry. "It was our honor to play a role in bringing this extraordinary event to life. The One Club, The Come Up, and all of the partners involved were committed to creating a space for real conversations."

Panelists included Chemistry's Christofer Peterson, Chemistry's VP, Head of Production Renee Williams Royal, and Brandon Butler of Butter.ATL, Bem Joiner of Atlanta Influences Everything, VML's Kaleeta McDade, Sherman Winfield of Studio X, Janis Middleton of Guided by Good and Advertising For Change, A.P. Chaney of The Coca-Cola Company, Johnell Gipson of Six Degrees, Dr. Nicole Garner Scott of The Money Plan Inc, Peter Brooks of Paramount, BET, and VH1, and The One Club's Head of DEI & Strategic Partnerships Adrienne Lucas. The moderators were Dèja Mays, Sharon Harris, and Kelsey Matthews.

The next pop-up event will take place in mid-July in Los Angeles and will include a fireside chat, interactive panel, and several networking opportunities. WAATBP will take place virtually on September 26th and in person in New York City on September 27th.

For more information:

Caitlin Burke

[email protected]

Mobile: 203.733.4085

About Chemistry: Chemistry (www.Chemistryagency.com) builds brands with creative ideas that can't be ignored. The independent agency offers fully integrated advertising and marketing services for clients like Netflix, Five Guys, Frontdoor, Beyond Meat, MLS, and the NBA. In 2023, the shop was named an Ad Age A-List Agency, a finalist for Campaign US' Independent Agency of the Year and Adweek's Midsize Agency of the Year.

SOURCE Chemistry