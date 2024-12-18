CHEMISTRY NAMED A 2024 ADWEEK FASTEST GROWING AGENCY AND A 2025 CHIEF MARKETER AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Award Winning Independent Agency Recognized for High Paced Growth

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent full-service advertising agency Chemistry has been recognized as one of Adweek's "2024 Fastest Growing Agencies" and as a 2025 "Agency of the Year" by Chief Marketer. With experimentation as the foundation of its methodology, the agency "blows up boring" with its rapid test-and-learn 'everything is an experiment' approach that embraces the state of constant evolution and learning. This led to massive market share wins and high cultural relevance for its clients, as well as an influx of new clients and organic growth for the agency.

One of the agencies to be honored by Adweek on its list of Adweek's "Fastest Growing Agencies," Chemistry has been recognized for its significant revenue growth and its "willingness to dive headfirst into curiosity - and encourage clients to do the same" which Adweek notes has been a boon for business.

Additionally, the agency has been recognized by Chief Marketer as a 2025 "Agency of the Year," as one of the top marketing and advertising firms worldwide. The agency's impressive growth rate in billings and staff, as well as work for top leading brands, were noted.

With offices in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York, Miami, and Phoenix, the 173-person independent agency provides a comprehensive range of services, including creative, production, strategy, branding, design, social, research, analytics, media buying, web, and tech solutions. Already deeply respected for its creative work, Chemistry doubled down on its media offerings, including its proprietary Media Catalyst platform, which offers clients mark-up free programmatic plans, increasing their working budgets by as much as 40%. This resulted in Chemistry tripling its media revenue and introducing a slew of new media clients. The firm also grew its Hispanic arm, Chemistry Cultura, its digital arm, REACT, and its production unit, Test Tube Productions, which contributed to its massive growth.

"We love a CMO that is ready to play offense, not defense, steal market share and kick some ass. It's time to embrace emerging technology and the new creative revolution. Too many brands are wasting money on boring ads that get no response. The smart CMOs find creative culture-shifting agencies, like Chemistry," said Tim Smith, President of Chemistry. "We squeeze creativity out of every discipline, so we learn quicker and blow shit up for our clients. We really appreciate Adweek and Chief Marketer recognizing our people for the work."

