CHEMISTRY NAMED FINALIST FOR MULTIPLE INDUSTRY MEDIA AWARDS INCLUDING INDEPENDENT MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Media Department's Explosive Growth Leads to Tripling Media Revenue in 2023

ATLANTA, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent full-service advertising agency Chemistry has been named a finalist for three Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards as well as MediaPost's Planning & Buying Awards. This comes following a year of significant growth for Chemistry's media department, with the agency tripling its media revenue (+150M) in 2023.

The Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards highlight companies, campaigns, and technology that have been most successful in today's media landscape. Chemistry is a finalist for Independent Media Agency of the Year, alongside finalists Apollo Partners, Known, Mediaplus, and PMG. The agency is also a finalist for Best Omnichannel Campaign and for Media Plan of the Year.

Chemistry is also a finalist for MediaPost's Planning & Buying Awards, which recognizes the creativity involved in the strategy, planning, and buying of media. Chemistry and Frontdoor are finalists for Media Plan, up against Goodby Silverstein & Partners for Doritos and Starcom for McDonald's.

This recognition can be attributed to the massive media growth Chemistry experienced in 2023, including tripling its media revenue (+150M) and securing new media clients, including PPG Industries, Georgia Power, Frontdoor, and American Home Shield. The agency has driven 18% organic growth from a media client roster that includes Five Guys, UPMC Health Plan, Atlanta United, Siemens, and CG Insurance. All of this has led to the agency's fifth straight year of profit margins exceeding industry and agency benchmarks.

"As an independent, fully integrated agency, we believe fluidity between media disciplines generates big advantages because we can experiment in everything from strategy to optimization. We hypothesize what will drive exponential results or create disruption within every experiment," said Jason Dille, Chief Media Officer of Chemistry. "We are incredibly lucky to work with forward-thinking clients like Frontdoor - this recognition is a testament to the power of experimentation and partnership."

About Chemistry: Chemistry ( www.Chemistryagency.com ) builds brands with creative ideas that can't be ignored. The independent agency offers fully integrated advertising and marketing services for clients like Netflix, Five Guys, Frontdoor, Beyond Meat, MLS, and the NBA. In 2023, the shop was named an Ad Age A-List Agency, a finalist for Campaign US' Independent Agency of the Year and Adweek's Midsize Agency of the Year.

