Chemistry Wins AIMA Best in Show for Atlanta United Work

Chemistry received recognition for its work on Atlanta United's launch - the most successful in Major League Soccer franchise history. The agency collaborated with Atlanta United on the "Unite and Conquer" campaign which was recently featured in the New York Times for its unprecedented ability to do just that; Unite. Chemistry and Atlanta United developed the team's identity as a homegrown team and garnered support from fans across the city.

"Working with Atlanta United is an absolute pleasure," said Chris Breen, Chief Creative Officer at Chemistry, "I think we have so much success because we have a great, open, and honest relationship rooted in keeping our promise to the city. Plus, they are the only client that literally refers to work as dope. That makes me smile."

At the start of its inaugural season in 2017, Atlanta United sold out all 17 home games and season tickets. The team broke the MLS attendance record twice and drove higher average attendance than the NBA, MLB, or NHL. The Atlanta United brand became the #2 top merchandise seller at Dick's Sporting Goods nationally behind the Chicago Cubs.

Continuing the Good News

Chemistry has been named a 2018 Pacesetter by Atlanta Business Chronicle. This exclusive annual list of Atlanta's fastest-growing companies represents the most comprehensive look at private business growth within the Atlanta metro area. Qualifying companies are ranked by a weighted growth index formula, factoring both employee growth and revenue growth, to create a level playing field amongst businesses of various sizes. Chemistry doubled down on its commitment to Atlanta recently– it expanded to new quarters on 1045 West Marietta St NW in the West Midtown district. This new building befits a team that has experienced double-digit growth annually.

"Thanks to our home here in Atlanta, we have access to strong local talent and tremendous business partners that have contributed to making us one of the fastest growing advertising businesses in the city," said Tim Smith, President at Chemistry, "We are inspired each and every day by Atlanta."

