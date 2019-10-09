ChemistryRx helps turn topical medications for kids with chronic skin disorders into fun, glittery and superhero-themed daily activities

Parents and doctors alike know that getting kids to take their temporary medications for minor illnesses is already a difficult battle. Imagine the added stress in getting kids to take daily medications when they have a chronic skin condition that they also feel ashamed or poorly about. Chronic skin conditions are often very visible to others, frequently leaving kids with low self-esteem and unenthusiastic toward taking their daily medications. Philadelphia-based ChemistryRx is leading the charge by now introducing GlitteRx and SupeRx to the dermatology community.

GlitteRx is a custom blend that helps by offering a doctor-prescribed topical medication and then adding a fun, skin-friendly glitter. Parents and guardians of a child affected by a chronic skin disorder know how such conditions can impact a child's daily routine and lifestyle, and how just that little sparkle can brighten their child's day. GlitteRx helps to turn the often annoying use of a medication into a fun daily sparkly activity. SupeRx offers kid-friendly, superhero-themed packaging for topical medications prescribed by a doctor, making the experience of regularly using the medication more fun and playful for children. Putting a "super-hero cream" spin on an often embarrassing or dreaded activity takes the stigma out of the disorder and embraces it.

Empowering children to feel good in their own skin is what drives founder Amany Mansour-Awad. Her mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of kids and parents who are struggling with the day-to-day reality that comes with battling chronic skin conditions. "Creating the most innovative and highest-quality prescriptions on the market is what ChemistryRx is all about. Offering new treatment strategies that can alleviate the stigma associated with chronic skin conditions and helping kids become more confident in themselves and their skin has become a renewed passion for me."

Pediatric dermatologists agree and the enthusiastic response to the offerings has been thunderous.

ChemistryRx has gone beyond helping dermatologists get much needed custom medications to their patients, they are supporting doctors in prescribing self-esteem.

