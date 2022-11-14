Chemomab Announces Appointment of Matthew Frankel, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the appointment of Matthew Frankel, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Vice President of Drug Development.

"We believe Dr. Frankel's wealth of experience across all aspects of clinical development and medical affairs, along with his outstanding performance in helping to bring biologic and small molecule drugs to market for both rare and chronic diseases, will be invaluable as we advance the CM-101 clinical program," said Dale Pfost, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Chemomab. "We have greatly benefitted from the singular talents of interim CMO Dave Weiner, who will be staying on as a Senior Advisor, and are fortunate now to have Matt Frankel, with his exceptional breadth of experience and track record of success, joining as our full-time CMO."

Dr. Frankel most recently served as Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Specialty Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he led functional teams developing new drugs for oncology, immunology, pulmonary, and central nervous system diseases. Previously Dr. Frankel was Vice President & Head, Immunology and Dermatology Medical Unit at Novartis, where he oversaw medical affairs activities and late phase clinical development for Cosentyx®, Ilaris®, and Zortress®. At the Sandoz unit of Novartis, Dr. Frankel successfully built and led the medical affairs organization supporting the biopharmaceutical, biosimilar and generics businesses for launches including Kerydin®, Glatopa® and Zarxio®.

"Chemomab's CM-101 is an intriguing investigational drug, with its novel CCL24 target, dual mechanism of action, breadth of application and disease-modifying potential in serious progressive diseases with few effective treatment options," said Dr. Frankel. "Chemomab scientists have assembled an impressive body of preclinical and early clinical evidence supporting the utility of their approach, and I welcome the opportunity to join this talented team as we move to rapidly expand and accelerate our CM-101 clinical programs."

Earlier in his career, Dr. Frankel held clinical development leadership roles across geographies and therapeutic disease areas at Reata, Fibrogen, Abbott Labs, and Schering Plough. Dr. Frankel received a BA degree from Vassar College, an MD degree from the University of California School of Medicine, Los Angeles and an MBA from the J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He is board certified in internal medicine.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in Phase 2 trials for primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to open around year-end, with first patients enrolled in early 2023. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

