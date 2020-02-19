ChemomAb Ltd. Announces Issuance of Composition of Matter Patent for CM-101 and Reinforces its IP Portfolio

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemomAb Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on development of targeted innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with great unmet need, announced that the Patent and Trademark Offices of the United States, Japan and China has granted composition of matter patent for CM-101, a first in class monoclonal antibody blocking CCL24, that is under clinical development for various fibrosis-related diseases.

ChemomAb's patent covers the composition of matter of CM-101, which demonstrated amelioration of fibrosis and inflammation across multiple ex-vivo and in-vivo models and expands CM-101 intellectual property protection across various therapeutic indications. The patent is not expected to expire before 2035, with a possible patent term restoration of up to additional five years, as provided under the Drug Price Competition and Patent Restoration Act (35 U.S.C. §156)

Dr. Adi Mor, CEO of ChemomAb commented, "We are excited about the grant of this composition of matter patent that further supports the protection of CM-101 as a therapeutic agent, while we are entering phase II clinical studies in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, Systemic Sclerosis and NASH. The issuance of this patent enhances and expands the strength of our intellectual property protection around CM-101 and provides us with uniform protection across major markets."

Sharon Elkobi, VP of Business Development of ChemomAb commented, "the issuance of the patent in US, Japan and China is an important milestone for ChemomAb that will strengthen the company's strategic position and support various commercial opportunities".

About ChemomAb

ChemomAb is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of targeted innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with great unmet need. ChemomAb is planning to initiate three Phase II clinical trials in the orphan indications Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and Systemic Sclerosis, as well as in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients, supported by the company's lead investors that include OrbiMed and Thiel Capital.

About CCL24

CCL24 is a soluble protein found to be overexpressed in fibrotic tissues and play a unique and pivotal role in promoting fibrosis and inflammation. CCL24 induces a dual effect that includes a direct activation of fibroblasts and recruitment of inflammatory cells to damaged tissues.

About CM-101

ChemomAb's lead clinical candidate, CM-101, is a neutralizing monoclonal antibody that targets CCL24. CM-101 was shown to substantially attenuate fibrosis and inflammation across a wide range of in vitro and in vivo models, including experimental primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), systemic sclerosis (SSc) and NASH models.

CM-101 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in phase I clinical trials in healthy volunteers and is currently being tested in a Ph1b trial in NAFLD patients. During 2020, CM-101 will enter Phase 2 studies in the orphan indications Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and Systemic Sclerosis as well as in NASH.

Chemomab Contact

Dr. Adi Mor

Chief Executive Officer

office@chemomab.com

SOURCE ChemomAb Ltd.