Chemomab Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Leeds University to Further Elucidate the Role of CCL24 in Vascular Damage Associated with Systemic Sclerosis

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) ("Chemomab"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced a research collaboration with Leeds University to further study the role of CCL24 in the vascular damage associated with systemic sclerosis (SSc), a rare rheumatic disease with high morbidity and mortality. The collaboration will be led by Francesco Del Galdo, MD, PhD, Professor of Experimental Medicine at the University of Leeds and Head of the Scleroderma Program at the Leeds Musculoskeletal Biomedical Research Centre. Prof. Del Galdo is a recognized expert in the study of SSc and other rheumatic conditions.

CCL24 is a soluble protein that has been shown to play a key role in mediating fibrotic and inflammatory processes that are the hallmark pathologies related to SSc. It is the novel target for Chemomab's CM-101, a first-in-class, CCL24 neutralizing monoclonal antibody that Chemomab plans to assess in a Phase 2 trial in SSc patients beginning early next year. Chemomab has generated substantial mechanistic data related to CCL24-associated fibrosis and inflammation in SSc, as well as early data showing that CCL24 is potentially involved in the vascular damage associated with SSc. The partnership with Prof. Del Galdo will seek to provide additional insights into the mechanisms underlying CCL24-associated vascular damage and could also uncover additional application opportunities for CM-101.

"We are delighted to partner with Prof. Del Galdo and his team to further study how CCL24 contributes to the vascular damage in SSc," said Dr. Adi Mor, CEO of Chemomab. "They have developed state-of-the art models of vascular damage based on their large collection of SSc patient samples. At Chemomab, we have extensively studied how CCL24 causes fibrosis and inflammation in preclinical SSc models. This collaboration is expected to increase our understanding of the association between CCL24 and vascular damage using human samples, with the aim of helping guide future SSc registration trials and ultimately providing benefit to these patients who have no effective treatment options."

Prof. Del Galdo said, "Systemic sclerosis is a connective tissue disease caused by an unfortunate combination of fibrosis, inflammation and vascular damage. Because of the nature of the tissue damage caused by SSc, it remains one of the most severe autoimmune diseases, with a poor prognosis and very limited treatment options. Extensive preclinical studies indicate that CCL24 is an important mediator of fibrosis and inflammation. We welcome the opportunity to partner with Chemomab to better understand the role of CCL24 in causing the vascular damage that contributes significantly to the overall morbidity and mortality of SSc patients."

About Systemic Sclerosis

SSc, also known as scleroderma, is a rare autoimmune rheumatic disease characterized by fibrosis and inflammation of the skin, joints and internal organs, as well as vascular abnormalities. It predominantly affects women and is typically diagnosed when patients are between 30 and 50 years old. It is the most lethal of the systemic rheumatic diseases with a median survival of only 10 years. There is no approved disease modifying drug for SSc. There currently are an estimated 100,000 SSc patients in the US.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

