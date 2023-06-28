Chemomab Therapeutics Announces Publication in JCI Insight Demonstrating Key Role of CCL24 in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

--Includes Extensive Data Showing that CM-101, Chemomab's CCL24-Neutralizing Antibody, Interrupts the Fibro-Inflammatory Processes that Lead to PSC--

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat rare fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed research article describing how CCL24 is a key driver of the fibrotic and inflammatory disease processes that result in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare disease of the bile ducts that has no FDA-approved treatments and is often fatal. The publication also includes preclinical studies showing that CM-101, Chemomab's CCL24-neutralizing antibody, is effective in interrupting these fibro-inflammatory processes and could potentially improve patient outcomes. CM-101 is currently in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of PSC. The research article, CCL24 regulates biliary inflammation and fibrosis in primary sclerosing cholangitis, was published in the June edition of JCI Insight.1

"The comprehensive data presented in this publication was produced through collaborations with prominent academic groups in the field and strongly supports the key role of CCL24 in driving the self-perpetuating fibrosis and inflammation that block the bile ducts, resulting in the severe liver damage found in PSC," said Adi Mor, PhD, lead author and CEO and CSO of Chemomab. "We developed our first-in-class CCL24-neutralizing antibody, CM-101, specifically to interrupt this cycle and stop disease progression in PSC and other fibro-inflammatory conditions. Publication of this manuscript in a respected peer-reviewed journal is the latest in a series of positive developments we view as supportive of our PSC clinical trial that is expected to produce topline results next year."

The publication describes the role of CCL24 in PSC and highlights the potential therapeutic effect of blocking CCL24. The authors report a wide range of studies confirming the relationship between elevated CCL24 expression and pro-fibrotic and pro-inflammatory processes, noting that CCL24 expression induces the activity of multiple cell types that are highly associated with fibrotic disease pathogenesis.

Studies reported in the publication utilized samples from patients with PSC and unveiled novel findings that establish, for the first time, the role of CCL24 within the crosstalk between immune cells, fibroblasts and cholangiocytes, which, together regulate the biliary damage seen in PSC.

Importantly, inhibition of CCL24 with CM-101 demonstrated a significant attenuation of key fibrotic and inflammatory processes, specifically evident in the damaged biliary area of the liver. The authors conclude that taken together, these data further reinforce the therapeutic potential of blocking CCL24 with CM-101 to reduce liver inflammation, fibrosis and cholestasis in PSC patients.

Douglas Thorburn, MD, is a co-author of the review and Professor of Hepatology in the Institute of Liver and Digestive Health at UCL and Divisional Medical Director for the Liver and Digestive Health Division at the Royal Free London NHS Trust. He is also the Principal Investigator for the CM-101 Phase 2 PSC trial. Dr. Thorburn commented, "The research article found that CCL24 is overexpressed in the livers of PSC patients and is localized in those areas and cell types that drive the disease. These data add to the growing evidence identifying CCL24 as a regulator and mediator of cholestatic, inflammatory and fibrotic activity. Given the central role of CCL24, neutralization with CM-101 could prove to be an effective strategy to nullify this destructive cascade in PSC and other fibrotic diseases. As a clinician who sees first-hand the burden of PSC patients, I am pleased to support the CM-101 Phase 2 PSC trial and look forward to the clinical results targeted for next year."

The research article is posted on the Chemomab website at www.chemomab.com/r-d/.

1JCI Insight. 2023; 8(12) :e162270. https://doi.org/10.1172/jci.insight.162270

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported encouraging results from three clinical trials of CM-101, including a Phase 2 liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing, with topline data expected in the latter part of 2024. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

