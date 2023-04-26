Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at 2023 Aegis Virtual Conference

Apr 26, 2023, 07:00 ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that the company will participate in the Aegis Virtual Conference being held May 2–May 4, 2023. Chemomab management will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Aegis 2023 Virtual Investor Conference
|
Date:
|
May 3, 2023
|
Time:
|
9:00am EDT
|
Venue:
|
Virtual
|
Format:
|
Webcast -- Corporate overview
|
Presenter:
|
Senior management
|
Webcast Link:
|
Information:
In addition, Chemomab reported that its corporate development team will be in Boston June 5-8, 2023, participating in the BIO International Convention's One-on-One Partnering™ event. Registered attendees can click here to log in and schedule a meeting with Chemomab.
About Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the chemokine CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies to date, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Encouraging results from a Phase 2 biomarker study in NASH patients and an investigator study in patients with severe lung injury were recently reported. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing and a Phase 2 systemic sclerosis trial is expected to begin around midyear. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.
|
Contacts:
|
Investors:
|
Investors & Media:
|
Irina Koffler
|
Barbara Lindheim
|
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
|
Chemomab Therapeutics
|
Phone: +1 (917) 734-7387
|
Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations
|
Strategic Communications
