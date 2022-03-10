Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel , March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that management will be presenting a corporate overview and participating in 1-on-1 meetings on March 15, 2022, at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference.

32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Date: March 15, 2022

Time: 10:00am – 10:30am ET

Registration: Webcast Registration Link

To request a virtual 1-on-1 meeting with Chemomab management, investors should speak with an Oppenheimer representative.

An archived version of the presentation webcast will also be available at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.chemomab.com/events

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials—one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in 2022. For more information on Chemomab, visit www.chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Media: Irina Koffler Barbara Lindheim LifeSci Advisors, LLC Chemomab Therapeutics Phone: +1-917-734-7387 Consulting Vice President [email protected] Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1-917-355-9234

[email protected]

SOURCE Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd.