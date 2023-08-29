Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd.

29 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Virtual presentation to be available starting on September 11, 2023, at 7 AM Eastern Time

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat rare fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-15, 2023.

Investors may view the Chemomab presentation online beginning on September 11, 2023, at 7:00 AM ET via the following link:  https://journey.ct.events/view/cfe7b944-a4a2-444a-97d8-702be00cac82.

This link will remain active for 90 days. It will also be available at the investor section of the Chemomab website at https://investors.chemomab.com/events.

Chemomab senior management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference from September 11 through September 14, 2023. For information about the conference and to register to meet with Chemomab management, visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported encouraging results from three clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 2 liver fibrosis trial and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing, with topline data expected in the second half of 2024. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Contact:

Media and Investors:
Barbara Lindheim
Consulting Vice President, Investor &
Public Relations, Strategic Communications
Phone: +1 917-355-9234
[email protected]
[email protected] 

