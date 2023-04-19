Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that the company will participate in a number of scientific conferences in April and May.

British Society for Rheumatology Annual Conference – April 24-26, 2023

Date: April 24, 2023 Time: 9:45am BST Venue: Manchester Central Convention Complex, Manchester, UK and virtual Format: Oral presentation: CCL24 Serum Concentration Predicts Both Vascular and Fibrotic Complications in Systemic Sclerosis: Rationale for a Biological Target Driven, Basket Trial Across Disease Subsets Presenter: Professor Enrico De Lorenzis, Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases, University of Leeds, UK Information: https://www.rheumatology.org.uk/events-learning/conferences/annual-conference

EASL Monothematic Conference on Biliary Fibrosis 2023 – May 12-13, 2023

Date: May 12, 2023 Time: 17:20-17:50 CEST Venue: Grand Hotel Baglioni, Florence, Italy Format: Poster presentation: Patient proteomic data and mouse model reinforce the proinflammatory role of CCL24 in cholestatic disease Session: ePoster session 3 and break Presenter: Matt Frankel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Chemomab Information: https://easl.eu/event/biliary-fibrosis-23/

In addition, Chemomab's corporate development team will be in Boston June 5-8, 2023, participating in the BIO International Convention's One-on-One Partnering™ event. Registered attendees can click here to log in and schedule a meeting with Chemomab.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the chemokine CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies to date, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Encouraging results from a Phase 2 biomarker study in NASH patients and an investigator study in patients with severe lung injury were recently reported. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing and a Phase 2 systemic sclerosis trial is expected to begin around midyear. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

