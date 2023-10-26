Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will present at major U.S. scientific conferences in November, including an oral presentation on primary sclerosing cholangitis and a poster at the AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2023, as well as a poster presentation on the role of Chemomab's CCL24 target in manifestations of systemic sclerosis at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2023. Further details of the presentations will be released in November.

AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2023, Boston, MA, Nov. 10-14, 2023

Date: Nov. 13, 2023 Time: 4:30pm ET Format: Oral presentation: Serum proteomics reveals unique association of CCL24 with disease-related pathways and signatures in primary sclerosing cholangitis Presenter: Ilan Vaknin, PhD, Vice President of R&D, Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. Authors: Tom Snir, Raanan Greenman, Revital Aricha, John Lawler, Francesca Saffioti, Douglas Thorburn, Massimo Pinzani, Adi Mor, Ilan Vaknin Session: Room 312 - Breaking the Chains of Cholestatic Liver Injury: Advancements and Promising Treatment Strategies Information: The Liver Meeting | AASLD

Date: Nov. 11, 2023 Time: 1:00-2:00 pm ET Format: Poster presentation: CM-101, a CCL24 neutralizing antibody, showed improvements in inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic pathways in patients with NASH: Proteomics analysis of a Phase 2a study Presenter: Matt Frankel, MD, Chief Medical Officer & Vice President of Drug Development, Chemomab Therapeutics Authors: Revital Aricha, Tom Snir, Ilan Vaknin, John Lawler, Adi Mor, Matt Frankel Session: Poster session Hall C – 2nd level Information: The Liver Meeting | AASLD

American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2023 – San Diego, CA, Nov.10-15, 2023

Date: Nov. 14, 2023 Time: 9:00-11:00 am PT Format: Poster presentation: The Involvement of CCR3-CCL24 Axis in Endothelial to Mesenchymal Transition Process and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension in Systemic Sclerosis Patients Presenter: Ilan Vaknin, PhD, Vice President of R&D, Chemomab Therapeutics Authors: Itzchak Amoyal, Tzipi Hornik-Lurie, Tali Zitman-Gal, Hilit Levy, Ilan Vaknin Liat Drucker, Ishai Heusler, Yair Levy, Shelly Tartakover Matalo Session: Poster Session C, Systemic Sclerosis & Related Disorders – Clinical Poster III: Translational Science Information: rheumatology.org/annual-meeting

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported encouraging results from three clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 1b trial in NAFLD patients, a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. The CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready and a Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing, with topline data expected in the second half of 2024. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

