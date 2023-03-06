Chemomab to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that management will be presenting a corporate overview and participating in 1-on-1 meetings at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday March 15, 2023. The conference format this year is virtual.



Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference



Format:

Presentation Date:

Presentation Time:

Registration/Webcast: Virtual corporate update and 1-on-1 investor meetings

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

9:20 am ET

Click Here

To request a virtual 1-on-1 meeting with Chemomab management, investors should speak with an Oppenheimer representative.

An archived version of the presentation webcast will also be available at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.chemomab.com/events.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. A Phase 2 liver fibrosis biomarker study in NASH patients was recently completed and a Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing. Chemomab expects to open a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis for patient enrollment in the first half of 2023. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:



Media:

Barbara Lindheim

Chemomab Therapeutics

Consulting Vice President

Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1-917-355-9234

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: +1-917-734-7387

[email protected]

SOURCE Chemomab Therapeutics