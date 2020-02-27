Chemotherapy Devices Market Analysis - New Opportunities Explored, High CAGR & ROI Anticipated Till 2026: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chemotherapy devices market is was valued at 152.80 million USD in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Chemotherapy devices are used to slow down or kill the growth of cancer cells. The drugs generally used are called cytotoxics and are often obtained from natural sources like plats or are otherwise devised in a typical clinical laboratory. Targeted therapy has gained market traction over the past decade owing to its effectiveness in destroying the specific cancer cells, without adversely affecting the nearby healthy tissues or organs. It is often used in combination with chemotherapy and the drugs used in target therapy can be used together with or instead of chemotherapy. This therapy uses drugs that works differently than chemo drugs. While the later affects all rapidly dividing cells and works by killing cytotoxic cells, targeted therapy targets molecules within cells and often blocks cell growth (cytostatic).

The market is primarily driven by the rising occurrence of cancer like sarcoma, lymphoma, lung cancer, myeloma, and breast cancer. Cancer is the second most prevailing cause of deaths globally and according to the American Cancer Society; 1.7 million new cancer cases were determined in the year 2019. Therefore, rising cancer prevalence is fueling the adoption of chemotherapy devices and other cancer treatment options, which in turn is boosting market growth. The rising focus on research and development of various cancer therapeutic drugs for precise biological drug therapies is propelling the demand for the market. The government and non-government organizations are undertaking various initiatives for raising funds to support R&D activities, foster the adoption of advanced technologies, and create necessary cancer awareness. However, reluctance showed by patients to undergo chemotherapy, concerns regarding infections, the fear of undergoing invasive treatment procedures, and the absence of insurance and reimbursement policies across developing countries is anticipated to limit this market globally. However, a CVAD device does not cause a lot of pain, redness, discomfort, or swelling.

The market can be segmented on the basis of products, applications, and regions. By product, the market includes LVP (Large Volume Pump), syringe pump, and elastomeric pumps. The application segment is divided into hospital & clinic and home care. Intravenous devices are being used for IV chemotherapy preparation, which is usually inserted in the vein of a patient's arm and can be a longer lasting or a short-term device. Cannula is a small, single-use plastic tube that is inserted into the vein with the help of a needle and the cannula stays at the back of the patient's body throughout the entire course of the treatment. Some of the popular forms of cannula include Hickman line – inserted into the chest, central line – inserted into the neck or chest, port-a-cath (port) – a small device inserted under the skin of the chest or arm, and PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter) line – inserted into the arm. Portable pumps are also gaining prominence as these are being used as point-of-care device by patients to conduct chemotherapy practices at home. This device is programmed in such a way that it delivers the prescribed amount of drug to the targeted area and is usually carried out with the help of a bag or belt holster.

Based on geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America has been dominating the global market over the past few years and is followed by Europe. The key driving factors of these regions include the presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investments, and rising incidences of cancer due to improper lifestyle habits and alcohol consumption. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period owing to the large patient base in India and China, rising disposable income, and developing healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China and Japan are significantly investing in R&D activities and is also driving growth. Regions like Middle East & Africa and Latin America are experiencing steady or slow growth due to factors such as poor living standards, low income level, lack of proper treatment options, and poor patient education and cancer awareness.

Some of the key players operating the market comprise of Becton, Zyno Medical, ICU Medical, Dickinson, Terumo Corporation, Halyard Health, B. Braun, Smiths Group, Fresenius, Baxter International, Moog, and Micrel Medical. In this report, global Chemotherapy Devices Market will reach 201.00 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 5.64%. The global Chemotherapy Devices market was valued at 152.80 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 201.00 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.64% during 2017-2022. Chemotherapy pumps are one of the ways patients can have their chemotherapy. It allows patients to have chemo in a controlled way. Chemotherapy pumps are also called infusion pumps. Chemotherapy pumps may be capable of delivering fluids in large or small amounts, and may be used to deliver chemotherapy drugs. Chemotherapy Devices can be divided into three categories: LVP type, Syringe Pump type and Elastomeric Pumps type. Syringe Pump type accounted for the highest proportion in sales market, with a figure of 36.08% in 2017, followed by LVP type, account for 32.17% and Elastomeric Pumps type account for 31.75%.

The sales market share of global Chemotherapy Devices in Hospital & Clinic use and Home Care use have been stable year by year, at 84.05% and 15.95% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Chemotherapy Devices in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Chemotherapy Devices market has the more promising sales prospects in Hospital & Clinic use. North America is the biggest contributor to the Chemotherapy Devices revenue market, accounted for 41.27% of the total global market with a revenue of 63.06 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 39.07% with a revenue of 59.71 million USD.

Becton, Dickinson is the largest company in the global Chemotherapy Devices market, accounted for 16.50% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by ICU Medical and Terumo Corporation, accounted for 12.63% and 11.81% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Chemotherapy Devices industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten manufacturers account for 82.72% of the revenue market.

Market Segmentation:

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, Involved the assessment of Sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Becton, Dickinson



ICU Medical



Terumo Corporation



B. Braun



Halyard Health



Smiths Group



Baxter International



Fresenius



Moog



Zyno Medical



Micrel Medical

On the basis of product, this report displays the Sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

LVP (Large Volume Pump)



Syringe Pump



Elastomeric Pumps

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Hospital & Clinic



Home Care

By Regions, this report splits global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China



USA



Europe



Japan



Korea



India



Southeast Asia



South America

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.