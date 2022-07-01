Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 759.79 million | Growing Cancer Population Driving the Market Growth | Technavio

Jul 01, 2022, 07:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market will be driven by factors such as the growing cancer population. Cancer is the second leading cause of death and the most prevalent disease in the world. Carcinoma, melanoma, leukemia, sarcoma, and lymphoma are some of the major types of cancer. Some of the treatments for cancer include the use of chemotherapeutic agents, which can cause major side effects such as chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Therefore, the increasing cancer population is expected to drive market growth.
The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 759.79 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Request a Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to the market
The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market report covers the following areas:
- Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market size
- Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market trends
- Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market industry analysis
Growing popularity of alternate therapies for the treatment of cancer in developed countries will challenge the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on the development of biologic therapies that are more specific than traditional chemotherapy drugs. Moreover, chemotherapy drugs are associated with various side effects. Hence, researchers are extensively conducting R&D activities to develop new treatments.
- Therapy
- Serotonin receptor antagonists
- NK1 receptor antagonists
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report
The serotonin receptor antagonists segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. 5-HT3 receptor blockers help in the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. These drugs block the binding of serotonin to its receptor, thus stopping the transmission of vomit-stimulating signals to the center in the brain that triggers vomiting.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market, including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Heron Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market vendors
Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Cancer Biologics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Chemotherapy-induced Nausea And Vomiting Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 759.79 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.85
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, Canada, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Heron Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Therapy
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Therapy - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Therapy
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Therapy
- 5.3 Serotonin receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Serotonin receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Serotonin receptor antagonists - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 NK1 receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: NK1 receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: NK1 receptor antagonists - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Therapy
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Exhibit 43: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Cipla Inc.
- Exhibit 48: Cipla Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Cipla Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: Cipla Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Cipla Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Cipla Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- Exhibit 53: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- 10.7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Heron Therapeutics Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Heron Therapeutics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Heron Therapeutics Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Heron Therapeutics Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 71: Heron Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Merck & Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Mylan NV
- Exhibit 77: Mylan NV - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Mylan NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Mylan NV - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Mylan NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Mylan NV - Segment focus
- 10.11 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 82: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Novartis AG - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 87: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 90: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article