Chemotherapy-induced Nausea And Vomiting Drugs Market|COVID-19 Impact & Analysis|Technavio

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry is likely to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. offers ondansetron hydrochloride, which is a serotonin receptor antagonist which is used for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Cipla Inc.

Cipla Inc. offers EMESET, which is a serotonin receptor antagonist which is used for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. offers Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection, which is a single-dose vial injection that is used for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea And Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market is segmented as below:

Geography

o North America

o Europe

o Asia

o ROW



o o o o ROW Therapy

o Serotonin Receptor Antagonists

o NK1 Receptor Antagonists

o Others

Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market is driven by the growing cancer population. In addition, the approval of new drugs fuels the market growth is expected to trigger the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period.

