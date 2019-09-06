Chemours Achieves National Certification as a Great Place to Work® for a Second Straight Year

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies and chemical solutions, today proudly announced that for a second straight year the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The prestigious national certification is based on validated employee feedback captured through an anonymous online survey that measures attributes of a company's culture.

"Chemours has a strong culture that is built on our values, and our employees are proud that we are leading our industry forward on issues of social and environmental responsibility," said Susan Kelliher, SVP of People and Health Services. "Our scores on this year's survey really reflect who we are as a company and our commitments to doing not only what's good for business but what's good for people inside and outside our company."

Key highlights from the ratings include: 76 percent said they feel a sense of pride about the company's accomplishments; 78 percent are proud to tell others they work at Chemours; and 78 percent said that people at Chemours care about each other. A high-level summary of the company's scores can be found on the Great Places to Work website.

"I am proud to see Chemours receive this nationally recognized certification for a second year in a row. The feedback from our employees demonstrates the continued strength of our culture, which is built on the foundation of our corporate values," said Mark Vergnano, president and chief executive officer of Chemours. "Our talented, experienced and passionate workforce come to work at Chemours committed to making a positive difference in the world every day. Our people are what truly makes this company a great place to work. We hope this certification encourages even more of the best and brightest to join our talented team."

To explore career opportunities at Chemours, visit Join Our Team at chemours.com.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

