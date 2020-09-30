Chemours Affirms its Dedication to Responsible Chemistry, Issues Third Annual Corporate Responsibility Commitment Report

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies, and chemical solutions, today published its third annual Corporate Responsibility Commitment report, continuing the company's commitment to responsible chemistry.

The company's Corporate Responsibility Commitment is anchored by ten bold goals targeted for completion by 2030 that are aligned across three key pillars–Inspired People, Shared Planet and Evolved Portfolio. They cover eight key areas of focus that the company defines as follows:

Safety Excellence–Focusing on the safety of our people, communities and the environment around us

Vibrant Communities–Investing in our communities to improve lives through education, safety, and sustainable environment programs

Empowered Employees–Building an engaged global workforce to reflect the varied viewpoints and diversity of the communities in which we operate

Climate–Reducing greenhouse gas emissions to support the global transition to a low-carbon economy

Water Quality–Safeguarding this important shared natural resource through the reduction of air and water process emissions

Waste–Reducing landfill waste generation by refining our products and processes

Sustainable Offerings–Increasing our portfolio offerings that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and the percentage of revenue derived from them

Sustainable Supply Chain–Driving responsible behaviors throughout our supply chain

The report, which is based on Chemours' 2019 operations, is entitled "Single Focus, Shared Future" and highlights the contributions made by Chemours' 7,000 employees across the globe, and how their actions contribute to the company's sustainability goals.

Through a singular focus of helping to create a better world, Chemours employees are seamlessly integrating their Corporate Responsibility Commitment into the company's business strategies, daily operations, customer and supplier interactions, community partnerships, and neighborhood outreach. The 2019 Corporate Responsibility Commitment report demonstrates the collective impact of those efforts.

Select report highlights from the company's 2019 operations include:

10.4% of the company's revenue were derived from product sales that directly support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The impact of Chemours' first Global Corporate Responsibility Commitment Day, which included employees from 29 locations and 13 countries advancing the company's 10 Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals through action.

Successful completion and startup of a thermal oxidizer in the company's Fayetteville Works site, designed to remove greater than 99% of air process emissions of organic fluorinated compounds routed to it.

48% of the company's products sold in recyclable packaging.

Implementation of projects at manufacturing sites to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 545,000 metric tons of CO 2 e

"Companies like ours are proving that big challenges can be solved by motivated individuals operating in an organizational structure that magnifies and multiplies their power," said Mark Vergnano, president and chief executive officer of Chemours. "I can say with confidence that our commitment to Corporate Responsibility is becoming a part of how Chemours operates today and plans for tomorrow's future, as it should be–as it must be."

Click here to read Chemours' 2019 Corporate Responsibility Commitment report.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, corporate responsibility commitments and sustainability goals, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions, anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

