Chemours Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies, and chemical solutions, announced it will release fourth quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The company will conduct its fourth quarter 2019 webcast conference call on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The call is open to the public and can be accessed via live webcast and teleconference.

Conference Call: Please visit investors.chemours.com for a link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available at investors.chemours.com

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.



For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

investor@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA

David Rosen

Global Leader, Media Relations and Strategic Communications

+1.302.773.2711

media@chemours.com

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Related Links

http://www.chemours.com

