Chemours Announces First Quarter Dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies, and chemical solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors of Chemours declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on March 16, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2020.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.



For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

investor@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA

David Rosen

Global Leader, Media Relations and Strategic Communications

+1.302.773.2711

media@chemours.com

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Related Links

www.chemours.com

