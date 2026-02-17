Chemours Announces First Quarter Dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE: CC) today announced that the Board of Directors of Chemours declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share on the Company's common stock for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on March 13, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2026.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses – Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials – we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon™, Freon™, Ti-Pure™, Nafion™, Teflon™, Viton™, and Krytox™. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 6,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,500 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

