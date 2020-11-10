Chemours Employees Advance Corporate Responsibility Goals Through Day of Service Around the World

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Fluoroproducts, Titanium Technologies, and Chemical Solutions, today brought a world of focus to its sustainability, diversity and inclusion and vibrant communities efforts through its second annual global Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) Day. The day was marked by educational events and employee service projects across the world.

Chemours' global CRC Day is designed to directly connect and inspire the company's 7,000 employees to Chemours' Corporate Responsibility Commitment program and its 10 ambitious goals that cover people, the planet and a more sustainable portfolio. In most years, team members would have hands-on experiences with community-based sustainability and diversity efforts, however due to necessary safety precautions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this year's events are being held virtually and include global participation.

Today, nearly 900 Chemours employees are volunteering at more than 53 events across 33 locations in 13 countries around the globe, totaling over 1,300 hours of service. This represents a 60% increase in employee participation compared to last year's event. Some of the events include:

Investing in education and opportunities for underserved communities through working sessions to advance the company's scholarship program that supports students in pursuing science, technology, engineering, and math degrees (STEM) degrees at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

Supporting environmental stewardship and investing in communities through various beautification projects across North America and Asia Pacific .

and . The company's Mexico sites are partnering with the United Way of Mexico to launch an employee donation program, where a portion of their salary can go to support a non-profit organization in an area that aligns with company philanthropy goals.

sites are partnering with the United Way of to launch an employee donation program, where a portion of their salary can go to support a non-profit organization in an area that aligns with company philanthropy goals. Advancing water conservation efforts in partnership with the University of Memphis in a multi-year, Chemours-funded program to assess and analyze groundwater movement and replenishment of the prized Memphis Sands Aquifer in Tennessee .

"This unprecedented year has made the need even more compelling for corporations, industries, institutions, and individuals to embrace and advance social responsibility in its broadest sense," shared Chemours President and CEO Mark Vergnano. "We believe that great change is possible only through the passion, energy, and efforts of many. I can say with confidence that our Corporate Responsibility Commitment is becoming a part of how Chemours operates today and plans for tomorrow's future," added the company's executive sponsor for its CRC program.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, corporate responsibility commitments and sustainability goals, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions, anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

NEWS MEDIA

Thomas Sueta

Director, Corporate Communications

+1.302.773.3903

[email protected]

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

[email protected]

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Related Links

www.chemours.com

