Chemours Employees Celebrate Corporate Responsibility With A Day Of Volunteer Efforts Around The World

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees at The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies, and chemical solutions, today joined forces to celebrate International Volunteers Day and launch its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) Day with service projects and events throughout the world.

The volunteer efforts are directly connected to the company's broader Corporate Responsibility Commitment program and its 10 bold goals that cover people, the planet and a more sustainable portfolio, with most of today's activities directed toward the company's goal of investing $50 Million on safety, sustainability, and education programs in the communities where Chemours operates by the year 2030.



Today, hundreds of Chemours employees are volunteering at more than 55 events across 21 locations in 11 countries around the globe, totaling nearly 700 hours of service. Some of the events include:

In Wilmington, Delaware , home of Chemours' global headquarters, employees are assembling 2,000 literacy kits for four local elementary schools and including items that will encourage students to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM. Elsewhere in Wilmington , employees are reading the book 'Sasha Loves to Code' to students at Carrie Downey Elementary, hosting an interactive session on STEM at the Urban Promise High School, and hosting a sustainability workshop at Kirk Middle School.

, home of Chemours' global headquarters, employees are assembling 2,000 literacy kits for four local elementary schools and including items that will encourage students to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM. Elsewhere in , employees are reading the book 'Sasha Loves to Code' to students at Carrie Downey Elementary, hosting an interactive session on STEM at the Urban Promise High School, and hosting a sustainability workshop at Kirk Middle School. In Fayetteville, North Carolina , Chemours employees are picking up litter on the side of a nearby highway and hosting a toy drive and cake auction at the plant to help local families in need.

, Chemours employees are picking up litter on the side of a nearby highway and hosting a toy drive and cake auction at the plant to help local families in need. In Asturias, Spain , Chemours employees are hosting an event with Mar de Niebla , a non-profit organization that helps teach job and interview skills to intellectually disabled adults. At this event, local adults will practice their interview skills while Chemours employees will observe and offer helpful coaching.

, Chemours employees are hosting an event with , a non-profit organization that helps teach job and interview skills to intellectually disabled adults. At this event, local adults will practice their interview skills while Chemours employees will observe and offer helpful coaching. In Altamira, Mexico , Chemours employees will help paint the playground at the Escuela Despertar del Campesino elementary school. The school is less than two kilometers from Chemours' titanium dioxide plant in Altamira .

, Chemours employees will help paint the playground at the Escuela Despertar del Campesino elementary school. The school is less than two kilometers from Chemours' titanium dioxide plant in . In Tokyo, Japan , Chemours employees are hosting a used book sale and will donate the proceeds to the Japanese Red Cross Society, The Nippon Foundation, and the Cabinet Office fund for economically disadvantaged children.

Additionally, Chemours announced that President and CEO Mark Vergnano will serve as the executive sponsor of its CRC program.

"We know that part of being a good business is being a good neighbor, and we're grateful for the opportunity to give back to the communities that have helped build us into the company we are today. We're going to lean into every opportunity for us to reach our goals, and redouble our efforts to lead our industry forward on issues of social and environmental responsibility," Vergnano said. "I am proud to stand beside the hundreds of women and men at Chemours who are working today to make their communities a better place, and work every day to accomplish great things through the power of chemistry."

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

investor@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA

David Rosen

Executive and Financial Communications Manager

+1.302.773.2711

media@chemours.com

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Related Links

http://www.chemours.com

