Chemours Employees Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day With Volunteer Projects Around The United States

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees of The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies and chemical solutions, today volunteered at events in Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi as part of Chemours' Fifth Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Today's efforts are directly connected to the company's broader Corporate Responsibility Commitment program and its 10 bold goals that cover people, the planet and a more sustainable portfolio, with most of today's activities directed toward the company's goal of investing $50 Million on safety, sustainability and education programs in the communities where Chemours operates by the year 2030.

Hundreds of Chemours employees are volunteering today at a dozen events around the country. Some of today's activities include:

In Wilmington , Delaware , Chemours engineers and technical experts are hosting 50 Boy Scouts at the company's headquarters for a series of science experiments and discussions that will help the scouts earn their chemistry merit badges.

Elsewhere in Wilmington, at the 76ers Fieldhouse, the company is co-hosting an event for local children with the City of Wilmington and Mayor Michael Purzycki. The event will include a lecture about Martin Luther King Jr., a Zumba class and a STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics event, with local 'STEM Queen' Jacqueline Means.



Additionally, Chemours employees will be painting murals and inspirational quotes to help decorate Family Promise of New Castle County, a facility that serves as transitional housing for needy families.

In Penns Grove , New Jersey , and in Wilmington , employees at the company's Chambers Works facility and at its corporate headquarters will assemble 150 STEM-themed literacy kits that will be donated to local elementary and middle school students.

In Middletown, Delaware , Chemours employees will serve lunch to residents of Victory Village, a transitional residence for homeless veterans.

"Dr. King taught us that by giving of ourselves, we are enriched far beyond what we do for others. Today's events are a tribute to his legacy of service and a symbol of our company's commitment to our communities," said Mark Newman, chief operating officer of Chemours and executive sponsor of the Chemours Black Employees Network. "We know that part of being a good business is being a good neighbor, and it's heartwarming to see hundreds of our colleagues volunteering their time today."

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

