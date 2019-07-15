Chemours Expands its Future of Chemistry Scholarships Program, Awarding Six Scholarships to STEM Students at HBCUs

The six Chemours Future of Chemistry Scholarships are part of the company's commitment to deliver $400,000 in scholarships over three years to talented, high-potential young people who live in communities where the company operates. More broadly, as part of the company's Corporate Responsibility Commitments , Chemours has pledged to invest $50 million by 2030 in safety and sustainability programs and to broaden access to STEM education.

"At Chemours, we believe that everyone – not just a privileged few – should have access to STEM education. These scholarships reflect our commitment to that idea, as well as our bedrock belief that an inclusive and diverse workforce is a more innovative, productive and effective workforce," said Mark Vergnano, president and chief executive officer of Chemours. "We're proud to invest in these young people who have chosen STEM studies as their path to a bright future."

Four students have been awarded scholarships of $10,000 each year for the next four years:

Nia Anderson , who plans to attend Howard University and study computer science

, who plans to attend and study computer science Kayla Bell-Davis , who plans to attend Howard University and study biology

, who plans to attend and study biology Jazmine Harrison , who plans to attend North Carolina A&T University and study bioengineering

, who plans to attend North Carolina A&T University and study bioengineering Simone Josey , who plans to attend North Carolina A&T University and study biomedical engineering

Two students have been awarded one-time scholarships of $2,500:

Larae Christie , who plans to attend Delaware State University and study geriatric nursing

, who plans to attend and study geriatric nursing Jalynn Sampson , who plans to attend Delaware State University and study food and nutritional sciences

Chemours launched its Future of Chemistry Scholarship program last year through a partnership with the City of Wilmington and Mayor Mike Purzycki's signature initiative, the Wilmington HBCU College Fair Program, which identifies talented students for admission to HBCUs. Last year, the company awarded one scholarship, for $10,000 each year for four years, to Iyana Cain of Wilmington, who is now a student at Delaware State University.

Further demonstrating its commitment to the community and to STEM education, the company is building a $150 million research and innovation center on the University of Delaware's STAR Campus – the Chemours Discovery Hub, scheduled to open in 2020. Once construction is complete, 350 of the company's research scientists will work alongside students and professors in a creative environment of a public university.

