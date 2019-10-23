Chemours Extends Future of Chemistry Scholarship Program through 2030, Reaffirming the Company's Commitment to Increase Access to STEM Skills in More Communities

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, today announced the extension of its Future of Chemistry Scholarship program through the year 2030. Delivered in partnership with the City of Wilmington and its HBCU Week initiative, these scholarships support Wilmington-area students pursuing science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) degrees at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The extension of this program through 2030 aligns with Chemours' broader Corporate Responsibility Commitments, which include ten bold, aspirational goals the company is striving to achieve by 2030.

"This decade-long commitment to students in the Wilmington area is a salute to the talented youth in this city. They are both an important investment in our future and the embodiment of our commitment to the city and state we call home," said Mark Vergnano, president and chief executive officer of Chemours. "We believe that a career in STEM should be accessible to everyone, which is why we're working to engage a broader base of students through meaningful partnerships that help us meet our goal of building more vibrant communities."

Chemours' Vibrant Communities goal is a commitment to invest $50 million in communities where the company operates by 2030 to improve lives through increased access to STEM skills, safety initiatives, and sustainable environment programs.

"Wilmington is pleased and grateful to have the opportunity to continue working with Chemours to empower the next generation of leaders in STEM," said Mayor Mike Purzycki. "Chemours is setting an example for what corporate citizenship can and should be. We look forward to all that these scholarships will help students accomplish over the next decade. Chemours and Wilmington are changing young lives forever, and in the process, we are strengthening families, our neighborhoods and the City as a whole."

Since 2018, Chemours has awarded eight scholarships to deserving Wilmington-area students pursuing STEM degrees at HBCUs.

"The Chemours Company has been one of our biggest supporters since the start of HBCU Week, and we couldn't be happier with the extension of this partnership to 2030," said Earl Cooper, co-founder of HBCU Week.

Over the past year, Chemours has expanded the scholarship program to other communities where it operates, including North Carolina and Georgia in the U.S.; Shanghai, China; and Laguna, Mexico.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

