Chemours Fluoroproducts Business President Resigns; Company Appoints Chemical Solutions Business President to Lead Fluoroproducts as Well

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, today announced that Paul Kirsch, president of the company's Fluoroproducts business, has elected to leave Chemours. Edwin (Ed) Sparks, who is president of Chemours' Chemical Solutions business, will lead Fluoroproducts as well, effective immediately. They will work closely together throughout the month of October to assure a seamless transition, providing continuity for Chemours customers and other stakeholders.

Among his many responsibilities, Paul served as executive sponsor of Chemours' corporate responsibility work, which is closely aligned with his personal passion for environmental stewardship. He leaves Chemours to take the role of CEO for 4THBIN, an electronics recycling business he and his brother founded a few years ago.

Ed started his career at DuPont working at the New Johnsonville Titanium Technologies manufacturing facility. For over 25 years, he held positions of increasing responsibility across that company in sales, operations, technology, process development, as well as corporate strategy and capital planning. Most recently, as president of Chemours' Chemical Solutions business, Ed streamlined the organization's operations and delivered annual improvements in revenue and margin.

"Ed brings deep commercial and operating experience and is the right person to take over for Paul. I am confident Ed's leadership will enable the Fluoroproducts business to achieve long-term, sustainable growth," said Mark Newman, Chemours COO. "Paul was instrumental in completing the foundational transformation of the Fluoroproducts business and developing the current business strategy. I wish Paul well in this next phase of his professional life."

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "target," "project," and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements" which speak only as of the date the statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, litigation and other legal proceedings or contingencies, anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects, transformation plans, cost savings targets and plans to increase profitability, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be accurate or realized. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties which are beyond Chemours' control. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

investor@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA

Alvenia Scarborough

Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing

+1.302.773.2711

media@chemours.com

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Related Links

http://www.chemours.com

