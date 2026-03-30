ChemPartner Expands European Presence with New Scientific Site at Discovery Park, UK

LONDON and WATERTOWN, Mass., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPartner is proud to announce the expansion of our European footprint with a new scientific hub at Discovery Park in Sandwich, Kent. Situated just one hour from London in one of the UK's premier innovation clusters, this facility marks a significant milestone in our global expansion.

The new site is a dedicated center for preclinical and translational research, supporting client programs from early-stage in vitro screening to advanced in vivo oncology models.

Why this matters for our partners:

Enhanced Agility: Local Study Directors and scientific teams operate in your time zone, ensuring seamless communication.





Accelerated Timelines: Strategic proximity allows for significantly faster turnaround times on critical scientific work.





Phased Growth: This site is the first step in a broader UK/EU expansion, with additional service lines already in development.

"Establishing our presence at Discovery Park reflects ChemPartner's commitment to bringing high-quality science closer to our clients," says Yinfei Yin, SVP of Biology, BD and Marketing. "This site enhances our ability to deliver responsive, integrated support across Europe, and we are excited to scale these capabilities alongside our partners."

More innovation. More collaboration. More speed. We're just getting started.

About ChemPartner:

We are a global preclinical CRO with expertise across all molecular modalities. We leverage our scale and flexible partnership model to work with leading life science companies, helping them efficiently and rapidly bring life-changing drugs to market.

SOURCE ChemPartner