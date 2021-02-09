ChemPoint® and Henkel Reach Distribution Agreement for BONDERITE® Products in the United States and Canada

The partnership allows ChemPoint to offer a full line of forging, casting, machining, lubricating, cleaning, and protection products as well as coatings. This includes technical service and support around surface technology and process solutions to help customers overcome challenging processing conditions. The combination of Henkel´s material expertise coupled with ChemPoint's technical proficiency, innovative digital approach and service-driven platforms will help enhance the experience of customers seeking a competitive advantage in the homecare and industrial cleaning and lubricants and metalworking markets.

"Our relationship with Henkel is a testament to their trust in us and our expertise as a leader in online marketing, logistics, technical service, and sales. We're committed to our goal of efficiently supporting customers, reaching new potential customers, and generating as well as capturing demand for Henkel's innovative metalworking and finished fluids solutions," said Rick Hoener, vice president of ChemPoint.

"Our products are known in the industry for their wide range of uses, reliability, and proven results. ChemPoint has a deep understanding of our business and we believe that our relationship will lead to greater access of our products across the United States and Canada along with support for those seeking next generation functional coatings solutions," commented Dr. Stephan Winkels, vice president, surface treatment, cleaners and lubricants, Automotive Components for Henkel.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

About ChemPoint®

ChemPoint.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc., is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, providing tailored solutions to more than 90 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, please visit chempoint.com

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

