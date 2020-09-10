ChemPoint Selected as Distributor of ComStar Refrigerants in the United States

The ComStar RS-Series of refrigerants offer a line of zero ozone depleting and low global warming potential (GWP) solutions for a variety of industrial and commercial applications. The RS-refrigerants deliver enhanced chiller performance with a significantly lower environmental impact than older, harmful hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) and hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) chemistries with higher GWP, used in air conditioning, commercial, and industrial refrigeration, chillers, refrigerated transport, appliances, and equipment with capillary & TXV expansion devices.

"We are excited about our new partnership with ComStar. As yesterday's harmful refrigerant technologies are phased out, it is important to select an eco-conscious, environmentally friendly refrigerant," remarked Rick Hoener, global managing director for ChemPoint. "ComStar's advanced refrigerants are recognized for their quality and low GWP. Their 45 years of experience in manufacturing environmentally friendly chemistries is a perfect match with ChemPoint's agile and innovative digital approach to providing superior customer service to the trade professional market."

While ComStar will continue to develop and deliver innovative refrigerant solutions for the consumer and industrial end markets such as aerospace, automotive, chemical processing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and more, ChemPoint will leverage its technical expertise and high service level to reach new markets and applications.

Steven Mella, chief executive officer of ComStar added, "ComStar manufactures a comprehensive product line of environmentally safe, industrial strength chemical products for the trade professional. ChemPoint's unique customer support platforms set them apart from chemical distribution companies of the past. We're confident that ChemPoint's outreach tools and customer driven services will help extend the reach of ComStar's state-of-the-art low GWP retrofit refrigerants, ultimately helping to reduce the carbon footprint of refrigerants."

About ComStar International Inc.

ComStar International Inc., a New York corporation, manufactures the most comprehensive product line of environmentally safe, industrial strength chemical products for the HVACR, plumbing and mechanical parts cleaning trade professionals in the world. Unlike their competition who may specialize in just one product line, ComStar has been a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing over 300 specialty products designed specifically for the trade professional in several application markets for more than 45 years. For more information, visit comstarproducts.com.

About ChemPoint

ChemPoint.com Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc., is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, providing tailored solutions to more than 80 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, visit ChemPoint.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.

