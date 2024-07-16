ChemPoint® Selected by Enviro Tech International as Partner for Cleaning Product Solutions in United States and Canada

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPoint LLC ("ChemPoint"), a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, and Enviro Tech International, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fluorinated solvents for industrial parts cleaning applications, are excited to announce a new agreement for the sales, marketing, and distribution of EnSolv-Fluoro® and NEXT-HD PRO in the United States and Canada.

"Enviro Tech products bring tremendous value to our portfolio, customers, and the environment. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to generating demand in the market with this long-term collaborative relationship, delivering unique industrial cleaning solutions to a wide array of industries," said Austin Nichols, president of ChemPoint.

EnSolv-Fluoro® and NEXT products are high-performance precision cleaning solvents that are excellent for vapor cleaning and as carrier fluids in deposition applications. EnSolv-Fluoro® and NEXT products stand out for their nonflammability and zero ozone depletion potential, significantly contributing to a safer environment and workplace. The EnSolv-Fluoro® and NEXT solvents are low-GWP alternatives across various industries, including aerospace, national defense, and medical.

"By leveraging Enviro Tech's cutting-edge solutions and ChemPoint's extensive distribution network, technical expertise, and product-centric marketing and sales activities, we are poised to meet the growing demand for alternatives and Next HD Pro blends across various industries. Together, we are dedicated to delivering superior performance and reliability in next-generation cleaning solutions," said Richard Morford, CEO and General Counsel of Enviro Tech International, Inc.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About ChemPoint

ChemPoint LLC, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC, is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, supplying tailored solutions to more than 90 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, please visit chempoint.com.

About Enviro Tech International, Inc.

Enviro Tech International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of fluorinated solvents for industrial parts cleaning applications for over twenty years. With manufacturing in the United States, Enviro Tech ensures that all solvents are blended to the highest standard of quality. Enviro Tech is committed to supporting your company by helping you make the right decisions regarding your industrial cleaning solutions and offering you the best cleaning solvents for the greatest value. For more information, please visit envirotechint.com.

