CHEMRES AND CHEMRES TRINITY, DIVISIONS OF THE BENVIC GROUP, ANNOUNCE BUSINESS NAME CHANGE TO BENVIC

PRINCETON, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemres and Chemres Trinity, part of the Benvic Group for over two years, announce a full transition to the Benvic name. As of May 1st, 2024, these companies will operate as Benvic.

This successful strategic partnership continues to provide all entities of Benvic with unparalleled global access, shared resources, and specialty engineering capabilities, resulting in technical synergies and new business opportunities. Our seamless integration will provide enhanced value for current Chemres and Chemres Trinity customers through:

Benvic Supporting Image

A wider range of expert polymer engineers

A greater global manufacturing and distribution network

A broader portfolio of polymer compounds

Stronger financial backing and stability

Luc Mertens, CEO of Benvic said: "Our successful integration of Chemres and Trinity into the Benvic Group has already provided significant value to our customers. Our shared culture for performance and innovation provides a strong foundation for this relationship, and this name change signifies our desire to continue to accelerate growth and expand our joint global capabilities together. We continue to work closely with the US management teams to provide sustainable, customized solutions while focusing on "Redesigning Plastics. For Good."

Benvic is an established global leader in compounding that continues to strengthen and grow its polymer expertise across sectors and geography.

About Benvic

Founded in 1963, Benvic is one of the leading suppliers of thermoplastic solutions. From idea to realization for its customers, Benvic develops, manufactures and markets innovative and highly customized thermoplastic solutions that are used in a wide range of applications, namely construction, wire & cable, medical, automotive, fluid transport and electro technical products. Benvic has approximately 630 employees and currently operates a total of 8 production sites in France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the UK and the US. The group exports to over 60 countries worldwide.

Further information available at www.benvic.com

About Benvic Chemres

Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Benvic Chemres is a global supplier of commodity and custom compounds. For nearly 25 years, Benvic Chemres has been servicing the medical, food, packaging and wire & cable markets using multiple manufacturing technologies. The company's ISO 13485:2016 compounding facility in Chesapeake, VA has recently added capacity to support the growing demand. Located near the Norfolk International Terminals (NIT), the site offers easy access for imports/exports.

Further information available at www.chemres.com

About Benvic Trinity

Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Benvic Trinity is a custom compounder specializing in the compounding of flame-retardant, cross-linked and specialty additive compounds for a variety of industries including wire and cable, heat shrink tubing, battery, appliance, automotive, building and construction. The company's West Unity, OH facility is well regarded for its custom compounding, toll compounding, formulation and modification assistance, analytical testing capabilities, and for its ISO certifications including 14001:2105, 45001:2018 and 9001:2015.

SOURCE CHEMRES